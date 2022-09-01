Fazua invites dealers across Europe on training tour

Share Facebook

Fazua is inviting dealers across Europe on its training tour.

With 50 stops in nine countries, taking place from October to January, the Ottobrun-based manufacturer of innovative and compact drive technologies is going on a large-scale training tour.

The tour will offer dealers the opportunity to qualify as a ‘Fazua Certified Partner’ and enjoy various benefits, said the manufacturer. Dealers can register for the training tour immediately.

During the tour, specialist dealers will gain in-depth insights into the new Ride 60 drive system and the ‘Fazua Toolbox Software’ diagnostic software. They will also be trained in assembly and sales.

Oliver Piesch, head of retail and e-commerce at Fazua, said: “We are offering dealers an action-packed day full of different training sessions.”

Certified partners can enjoy the following benefits:

– Visibility in the Fazua Dealer Locater

– Access to ‘Advanced’ Toolbox Software

– Unlimited access to spare parts range

– Repair lead time of 48 hours

– Compensation for service cases

– 20% discount on advertising materials

Piesch said: “The product and service know-how that dealers will gain, in combination with benefits package, will enable them to offer a high-quality service to their customers.”

The tour comprises 50 stops in nine countries. All the relevant information and registration are available at the following here. The cost per training ticket is €50 (catering and training materials included). A maximum of two tickets may be purchased per dealer.

Fazua, based in Ottobrunn, near Munich, was founded in 2013 and is considered a pioneer in the development of lightweight and compact drive systems, such as the innovative new Ride 60. The company was founded out of a university project in Munich/Bavaria and quickly set out to transform the industry by defining a new e-bike category.

Porsche took over Fazua earlier this year, after previously buying into the company with a 20% stake.