Cycling accessory brand Restrap takes UK distribution in-house

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Restrap has brought all trade sales in-house, as the company strives towards supporting independent bike dealers in the UK with its newly launched premium dealer bundles and its premium dealer network rollout.

Sales director Edward Kingston said: “We are confident that we can provide our customers with outstanding quality, exceptional customer service and stock for quicker deliveries.

“Appointing a new sales representative will give trade accounts a direct relationship and point of contact with the Brand as we move forward and help us fulfil the demand from retailers across the UK.”

Dominic Jarvis will be joining Restrap to support the company’s plans to continue to grow its bikepacking premium dealer network amongst the independent bike dealers in the UK.

Jarvis has worked in the cycle industry for just over six years, starting as a mechanic and then workshop manager. He has extensive IBD sales and relationship experience, working as a Northern sales executive for Stolen Goat cycle clothing and has been the organiser of two SSUK events.

To find out more about becoming a premium dealer, or opening an account, please contact Jarvis using the following details:

Dom Jarvis – dom@restrap.com

Mobile – 07472 384 090

Office – 0113 245 1128

Or use this link.

Read more: Smart bicycle theft prevention Leopard Lync launches on Indiegogo

Earlier this year, the UK-based cycling accessory brand announced it had secured a new distribution partnership in New Zealand with Everoutdoor, based in Christchurch.

The brand also recently secured a new distribution partnership in the US with Quality Bicycle Products (QBP). With distribution centres in Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Nevada, Colorado, Vancouver, and Toronto, QBP reaches a network of more than 5,000 independent retailers.

Restrap also attended Eurobike 2022, taking the opportunity to meet with bicycle retailers and press from around the world. It exhibited its full range of products, including all of its products from its releases throughout the year along with its brand new point-of-sale displays for in-store support.