Go Velo now offering Level 3 Award in Developing Cycle Training Instructors

Cycling training provider Go Velo has started to offer the national standard Level 3 Award in Developing Cycle Training Instructors.

The qualification is Ofqual recognised and is externally quality assured by 1st4Sport, ensuring participants are assessed in a tutor and assessor role. The course is a mix of classroom theory and practical delivery of cycling skills, allowing participants to deliver cycle training and development to other cycling instructors.

Kirsti Grayson, MD of Go Velo, said: “It’s amazing to offer the Level 3 Award to cycling instructors who have chosen to take their career to the next level and also become tutors and assessors. This course is about cycling advocacy and developing the skills of instructors so that the national network of cycling instructors can grow.

“Many of our awesome Level 2 instructors have gone on to take the Level 3 course, which is brilliant, as they are passionate about cycling and wish to spread all the positive benefits to children and adults across the North West and the entire UK. This course encourages the development of the instructor, retaining experience within the industry and allowing great career progression.

The course is two days in length and covers everything from teaching the National Standards to knowing how to assess and teach in both a practical and classroom environment.

Once qualified, instructor trainers can deliver the Level 2 award in Instructing Cycle Trainers for a 1st4Sport recognised delivery centre. The level 3 course is run from Go Velo’s training centre in Barrowford, Lancashire.

To register for the Level 3 Award in Instructing Cycle Training you must:

– Be at least 18 years of age

– Be able to cycle competently, confidently and consistently to Bikeability Level 3 standards

– To be able to communicate effectively in English (this includes listening, speaking, reading and writing)

– Be currently delivering Bikeability, and have at least two years of experience successfully delivering Bikeability

– Have an agreement in place to be able deliver for a Recognised Delivery Centre.

For more information, go to https://www.govelo.co.uk/.