ZyroFisher launches newly designed website

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

ZyroFisher has announced the relaunch of its website.

The newly designed site, www.zyrofisher.co.uk, focuses on the services that are offered to brand partners and the retailer network, as well as giving prospective employees an insight into the different areas of the business.

New areas of distribution for ZyroFisher are highlighted, including moto, outdoor, run and watersports alongside the established cycling division.

Consumers visiting the site can see all of the brands distributed by ZyroFisher and have access to the web and social pages to allow them to learn more about the brand partners as well as the products they offer.

Rob Haycock, CEO at ZyroFisher, said: “We are pleased to have launched the new site, which now gives a strong representation of our whole business and our market-leading position as a brand enabler.

“ZyroFisher is a business with scale and strength that extends across categories throughout the UK and Europe and we’re excited to have a website that now accurately represents who we are and what we do.”

Read more: Breaking boundaries: BikeBiz heads to Grinduro

ZyroFisher has made a number of changes to its portfolio in 2022, adding motocross and mountain bike lifestyle brand Fasthouse, along with Stacyc electric bikes as part of the distributor’s expansion into powersports. Other recent additions to the portfolio include Unior, Maxima, Supercaz, and Ritchey.

The distributor recently announced an expanding partnership with CamelBak, which will include the distribution of all product categories represented by the brand. Along with its existing portfolio of bike products, ZyroFisher will now distribute outdoor, run, hike, tactical and everyday bottles and drinkware products.

In a recent interview with BikeBiz, which features in our September magazine, Haycock said: “All of these brands bring exciting opportunities for us, both in terms of supporting these brands to reach their potential, but also in how the addition of these brands can provide our dealer base with credible brands to drive their business forward.”