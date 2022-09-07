Bikes worth around £150,000 stolen from Exeter shop

Share Facebook

Bikes worth around £150,000 have been stolen from The Bike Shed Outta-Town in Exeter.

The theft took place overnight from Sunday 4th September into the early hours of Monday 5th September. 42 bikes have been confirmed as missing and include numerous rare and valuable bikes such as a medium-sized Santa Cruz Heckler Carbon S Spec in maritime grey (pictured above), which retails for around £8,000.

Other bikes include:

– Cube Stereo 140 Team, grey and olive, size X-small

– Cube Reaction EXC 750, grey and red, size XX-large

– Bianchi E-Omnia FXXT, blue, size medium

– Forme Lathkill, green, size small

– Liv Embolden E+1, metal, size medium

– Trek Allant+ 5 Lowstep, grey, size small

Detective Constable Abi Campbell said: “We are investigating a substantial commercial burglary in which many high-quality and high-value bikes were stolen. We believe that the combined value is in the region of £150,000.

“This appears to be a planned and targeted burglary. The initial break-in took place around 10.15pm on Sunday 4 September and those involved left the area at around 3am on Monday 5 September.”

DC Campbell added: “We believe that those involved used a large white VW Crafter (pictured), which had a black trim, to transport the bikes away from the area. This would have taken numerous trips possibly to another area where the bikes were initially stored; this could have been to a location that is relatively local.

“We are appealing to the public and to businesses in and around the area to review CCTV between 10pm-3am on Sunday 4 September into Monday 5 September and to contact police if you have captured anything of note. We would also like to hear from any road users who may have dashcam or helmet cam that may be of interest.

“We would also like to hear from anyone who has been offered a high-value bike for sale. We have the serial numbers of all the stolen items and we are determined to locate these bikes and arrest those responsible for this crime.”

If anyone has witnessed the incident or has any information or dashcam/CCTV footage that could help with enquiries, please contact police here or by calling 101, quoting crime reference CR/081847/22.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555111.