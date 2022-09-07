Zwift launches its first smart trainer, the £449 Zwift Hub

Share Facebook

Online fitness platform Zwift has launched its first smart trainer.

The Zwift Hub is priced at £449 and includes a pre-installed cassette.

Eric Min, Zwift CEO and co-founder, said: “There’s no doubt that Zwift Hub is going to disrupt the market, and we think that’s great news for the customer. When we started on our hardware journey, it was important that the hardware served the primary purpose of accessing and elevating the core game experience.

“Getting set up on Zwift hasn’t been an easy process. It can be hard to know exactly what equipment you need to Zwift, and that equipment can be costly. Zwift Hub will help us deliver our mission to make more people, more active, more often by making it both easier, and more affordable to get set up on Zwift.”

The company said Zwift Hub promises to unlock the fully immersive experience of riding on Zwift, simulating Zwift’s virtual terrain with ‘uncanny’ realism. Its wheel-off design ensures that cyclists enjoy smooth and instantaneous resistance changes to match what they see on the screen, allowing them to focus on the ride.

The Zwift Hub will ship with a cassette pre-installed (8, 9,10,11 or 12-speed) at no extra cost. Customers will be able to specify the number of gears they require at checkout.

For those using AppleTV, Zwift Hub is able to act as a Bluetooth bridge for a heart rate monitor, freeing up an additional Bluetooth connection that will enable users to pair an additional accessory with Zwift.

Zwift Hub will be available for purchase in the US, UK, and the EU on Zwift.com from 3rd October. To register interest, and for more information, head to zwift.com/hub. The Zwift Hub is priced at £449/ $499/ €499.

To celebrate the start of Zwift season, Zwift’s product design team last week shared its product roadmap leading up to the end of 2022. Improvements to in-game content discovery, new training features, more routes, improved event capabilities, and increased on-demand services are some of the highlights for this indoor cycling season.