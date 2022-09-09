Bianchi launches new e-Arcadex capsule collection

Share Facebook

Bianchi has launched its e-Arcadex capsule collection.

The brand is extending its gravel and touring e-bike platform by adding a new high-performance, full-carbon model designed for adventure, either on- or off-road.

The e-Arcadex frame geometry comes from Bianchi’s Arcadex model, which has been specifically designed to guarantee ideal power transfer and elevate comfort, even during long hours in the saddle, said the brand.

The E-Arcadex has a full-carbon frame, which can be fitted with up to 700×45 tyres. The Velomann seatpost was developed to increase the bike’s shock absorption with 80 mm of travel, that’s in addition to 40 mm of integrated suspension.

The e-Arcadex is equipped with eyelets on the fork and the rear stays to comfortably carry gear. Thanks to the dedicated cover designed by Bianchi engineers, the battery is protected from mud, water, and debris, while the simple and user-friendly release system makes it easy to remove and recharge the battery whenever needed.

Equipped with the 250W Bosch Performance Line CX power unit, with 85 Nm torque and an integrated 500Wh Powertube battery, e-Arcadex’ has a range of up to 115 km and can be fully recharged in four hours.

Bianchi’s creative team has created a capsule collection of colour treatments that it said draw inspiration the regions of the great glaciers, forests, and deserts. The Glacial colourway combines traditional Bianchi celeste with a splash of arctic blue, while the shades of green characteristic of forests define the Forest colorway. E-Arcadex Desert is characterised by beige and gold shades.

Along with the gravel version, Bianchi has also created the e-Arcadex Tourer. Outfitted with racks, fenders, and front and rear lights for riding safely in low-light conditions, the e-Arcadex is designed to be used on both off-road trails and on the daily commute to work.