Canyon unveils fifth generation of Ultimate road race bike for 2023

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

German bike brand Canyon has unveiled the latest generation in its Ultimate road bike line, featuring 11 bikes across three differing models.

Since the first generation Ultimate launched in 2004, the bike has since been ridden at some of the biggest races in the world and has racked up wins at the highest level of road cycling.

Direct-to-consumer brand Canyon has announced the new version of the Ultimate will feature improved comfort and more tyre clearance, a 10-watt aerodynamic saving in the frameset, and a low weight of 6.3kg for the lightest version.

Prices for the the line will range from the top end three CFR models starting at £10,399, the CF SLX platform of three models starting at £6,249 for the SRAM Force eTap version, and then £2,699 for the Ultimate CF SL7 range.

Dr Florian Imgrund, Canyon’s global category director for road bikes, said: “With the new Ultimate, we wanted to make something that fans of classic road race bikes would love.

“After painstaking development process in collaboration with our pro riders, we’re proud to present the next evolution of the Ultimate. A timeless design that hits the perfect balance of lightness, stiffness, aerodynamics, comfort, and toughness.”

The 2023 Ultimate line-up was launched on Thursday, 8th September and is available now at Canyon.com.

Canyon, based in Koblenz, was founded in 2002 and is now one of the biggest D2C bike brands on the market, offering ranges across the spectrum from road, mountain bikes, triathlon, urban, hybrid, and e-bikes.

Earlier this year, the brand announced a new investment from the likes of NBA superstar LeBron James.

The new investors will join the company’s existing shareholders, including majority holder Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (GBL) and founder Roman Arnold to support Canyon’s US growth plans.

Read more: SRAM and Women in Sports Tech partner to increase opportunities and representation of women in cycling

Arnold said: “While we were not actively looking for new investors, LRMR and the SC team immediately understood our mission to build the world’s most inspiring and innovative bike company. Their passion for what we are building will make them instrumental members of our team.”

Canyon said it will work with LRMR and SC to increase engagement in the US and in the e-bike category, elevate global brand awareness and deliver the best online shopping experience.