SRAM and Women in Sports Tech partner to increase opportunities and representation of women in cycling

SRAM and Women in Sports Tech (WiST) have announced a partnership that will promote and increase opportunities and representation of women in cycling, including electronics, app development, and engineering.

Marilou McFarlane, chief executive officer and founder of WiST, said: “We are thrilled to partner with SRAM, a technology leader whose brands include an array of the best cycling componentry on the planet.

“Our partnership will enable us to work with an iconic brand that combines technology and sport, promotes the need for more diversity in cycling, and encourages women to consider exciting careers in the cycling space.”

WiST is a nonprofit organisation that aims to drive transformative growth opportunities for women in sports tech and innovation, at all stages of their careers. Its flagship initiative, the WiST Fellowship programme, provides internship experiences and grants for highly motivated college and graduate school students to pursue summer projects in sports technology.

“At SRAM, we aim to be the world’s most exciting cycling component brand,” said Angela Williams, who leads the HR talent and inclusion initiatives. “Alongside that ideal, we are focused on growing our opportunities for women, attracting more women to work with us, and providing an environment that is welcoming, positive, and full of opportunity.

“Moreover, while 27% of SRAM’s employees are women, diversity continues to be one of our greatest strengths, as we continue towards the goal of building an even more inclusive company. Our focus in working with WiST is to continue to expand our talent pipeline and offer even more opportunities for women at SRAM and throughout the cycling industry. Applicants do not need to be cycling enthusiasts to find a home and success here at SRAM.”

Eileen Mulry, SRAM’s VP of human resources, said: “SRAM is focused on ensuring that our workplaces are welcoming to a wide range of people, where team members have a strong sense of belonging and that our culture and practices support team members as they contribute their knowledge, experiences, and skills to help expand the potential of cycling.”

Martin Killeen, HR talent acquisition manager, said: “Historically, we have sponsored the top women’s teams at the sport’s highest level to a much greater proportion than men. Female athletes continually inspire us and hopefully serve as a beacon to draw more women into the sport and this industry. Additionally, most of our women’s teams are very involved in our product development and more often the first to adopt new technologies.”