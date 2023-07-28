Josh Kendrick appointed as VP of marketing and communication at SRAM

Josh Kendrick has been appointed as SRAM’s new vice president of marketing and communication (Marcom), becoming only the second in the company’s 36-year history.

Kendrick will take over from David Zimberoff, who is moving on after leading the department for more than 24 years.

Marcom manages SRAM’s brand activities, including marketing, sponsorship, public relations, and events.

Kendrick spent 22 years of his professional career with Red Bull Energy Drink, first as Red Bull’s communication and media relations manager, and departed in 2022 as their US-based head of athlete marketing and sports performance.

He spent the past year working with SRAM, focused on athlete sponsorship.

Following his appointment, Kendrick said: “SRAM is a special place, and I’m honoured to be a part of this organisation.

“This company is fueled by passion and strong principles. SRAM is very clear about its purpose, which they articulate very well through their people, brand activities, and products. I will work to continue their growth and elevate SRAM’s brands in the most positive and meaningful ways.”

Zimberoff took over Marcom in 1999, four years after founding SRAM’s ID group. “DZ” will transition to World Bicycle Relief, a non-profit organisation that empowers people and communities by delivering specially designed and locally assembled bicycles in developing countries around the world, focusing on a transportation research project.

Based out of SRAM’s Colorado Springs facility, Kendrick’s official start date was Saturday, July 1, and he will work alongside Zimberoff through September to ensure a smooth transition.

Ken Lousberg, CEO at SRAM, added: “Josh’s skills and personality are a great fit for us; his experience speaks for itself. He will bring his world-class marketing experience to our brands.”

Kendrick’s appointment is the latest hierarchical change at SRAM with both Rob Capucci and Tibor Gijssen taking up senior roles at the brand in recent weeks