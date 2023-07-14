SRAM advocacy director Randy Neufeld to retire, Rob Cappucci to succeed

Share Facebook

Randy Neufeld, SRAM’s director of advocacy, is set to retire later this year.

After 14 years of growing and leading SRAM’s global advocacy efforts across non-profit cycling organisations, grassroots groups, and industry players, Neufeld will leave the role in August

Long-term SRAM employee Rob Cappucci will take over as the redefined director of advocacy and industry partnerships.

Neufeld joined SRAM in 2009 after the $10 million SRAM Cycling Fund (SCF) was established.

The SCF distributed $2 million over five years to increase global cycling advocacy, growing relationships between non-profit cycling organisations and for-profit companies, and investing in mountain bike trails and safe city streets infrastructure.

Neufeld stayed on for another decade, expanding advocacy in the European Union and deepening relationships with cycling organisations including IMBA, People for Bikes, League of American Cyclists, CIE, the European Cycling Federation, ZEF, and countless grassroots organisations.

“I must thank SRAM, specifically Stan Day and Mike Mercuri, for the initial opportunity to join SRAM,” said Neufeld. “Making connections and elevating the importance of cycling funding and infrastructure is what I have spent my life doing, and it’s been a wonderful ride.”

Stan Day, SRAM’s founder and board chairman, added: “Randy is a lifelong supporter of cycling infrastructure, beginning with his work at the Chicago Bike Federation and Active Trans, and we are incredibly grateful for his dedication to SRAM and to making cycling better and more accessible for everyone.”

Promoted into the evolved role is Cappucci, who joined SRAM in 2003 and has worked as an acquisition manager, team leader, and within the product management and continuous improvement teams.

Cappucci plans to apply his understanding of the industry, including experience with customers, suppliers, and industry associations, to continue to build relationships across the global advocacy network.

Neufeld added: “Rob has a strong understanding of our industry dynamics from both the business and rider sides and is well-suited to expand relationships with the global advocacy network.

“As the industry continues to focus on ‘growing the pie’ of riders, our best tool is leveraging the strength of the major industry suppliers working together.”

Neufeld will work with Cappucci through September as part of the transition.