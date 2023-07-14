Basso introduces carbon Volta gravel e-bike, inspired by Palta II

Share Facebook

Basso has launched a new Volta e-bike, directly inspired by the brand’s Palta II gravel model.

The carbon Volta is designed to handle road, all-road and gravel, thanks to a Polini E-P3+ powertrain that delivers 75Nm of torque and 250W of power.

A Polini 500Wh battery, fully integrated in the downtube, is claimed to deliver 220km of pedal assist and there is an optional 250Wh bottle battery range extender for those who want to go further.

All of the systems are controlled by a Polini 2.5 inch TFT display with an adaptive light colour screen that shows the pedalling power, cadence, engine power and residual range.

Polini’s Dynamic Control software can be managed through an app, personalising two of the five assistance levels available.

The Volta shares more than just aesthetics with the Palta as the same Torayca carbon fibre has been used to manufacture the frame and fork.

Geometries are also similar with the head angle and seat angle identical. Adjustments have been made to reduce the fram reach, increase the stack and extend the chainstays to facilitate the motor.

Elsewhere on the frame is a top tube fixing point and a Basso 3B Clamp System to reduce vibration.

The Volta has tyre clearance of up to 45mm and options to fit mudguards, luggage racks, and a dynamo hub that powers bike lights or charges personal devices.

It comes in sizes S to XL, stone grey or military green, and two spec levels.

The gravel-focused model comes with SRAM Apex and the road spec features SRAM Rival AXS.

Both come standard with tubeless-ready Microtech MX25 wheels.

RRPs

Basso Volta SRAM Apex – £5,499

Basso Volta SRAM Rival – £6,099

Basso is distributed by Chicken CycleKit in the UK. For more information, visit the Chicken CycleKit B2B website or contact sales@chickencyclekit.co.uk