The top five jobs in the bike trade this week – 14th July

The BikeBiz jobs board helped filled over 740 positions in 2022, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Workshop Manager – Fettle London

Fettle is a rapidly expanding bike repair and service company that is dedicated to promoting sustainable transportation and making cycling more accessible for everyone. We are passionate about providing the highest-quality repair and maintenance services for bicycles of all types, and we believe that our success depends on working collaboratively, continuously learning, and always putting our customers first.

As a Fettler, you will play a critical role in ensuring that our customers receive the best possible service, and that our workshops are efficient, well-managed, and always up to standards. You will be responsible for diagnosing and repairing a wide range of bicycle problems, recommending and selling appropriate parts and accessories, and maintaining accurate records of all repairs and transactions.

As a Workshop Manager will be responsible for the running and maintaining of an individual Fettle workshop, and ultimately will be accountable for the success and profitability of the workshop itself. They will oversee all touchpoints throughout the customer journey, ensuring that their team is following processes effectively and efficiently. They will be accountable for all operational aspects of the site, including stock, setup, and security, as well as the performance and development of the mechanics working in this site.

Senior Mechanic – Fettle Cambridge

The Senior mechanic role is for those who have enough confidence in their ability to repair a wide variety of bikes and their customer service that they are able to support both the Mechanics and the Workshop managers with their key responsibilities.

Key responsibilities include: performing high-quality repairs and maintenance services for bicycles of all types, exceptional customer service and build strong relationships with customers, accurately diagnose problems and recommend appropriate repairs and parts, keep accurate records of all repairs and transactions ensure that the workshop is clean, well-organized, and well-maintained.

You will be expected to continuously improve your skills and knowledge through ongoing training and development, collaborate with other team members to deliver outstanding service and achieve business goals, support mechanics in their role whether it is spreading your knowledge or providing support with customer service queries, and steer the ship when the workshop manager is away or unavailable.

Workshop Manager – Fettle Cambridge

The Workshop Manager will be responsible for the running and maintaining of an individual Fettle workshop, and ultimately will be accountable for the success and profitability of the workshop itself. They will oversee all touchpoints throughout the customer journey, ensuring that their team is following processes effectively and efficiently. They will be accountable for all operational aspects of the site, including stock, setup, and security, as well as the performance and development of the mechanics working in this site.

Must have demonstrable experience equating to a Cytech Level 3 qualification (the qualification itself is not a must, but must be able to demonstrate knowledge). This individual will have great commercial acumen, including an in-depth awareness of the workings of retail and knowledge on how to serve customers in the best way possible, solving their issues, Experience or knowledge of the operational side of running a retail site, including store security, stock management.

As a fettler, you’ll get training opportunities in bike repair and new bike technology, so that you can keep up to speed with exciting developments in the bike world, trade prices on bike parts and accessories from the day you start, to keep your own bike going for a better price. You’ll also get 28 days annual leave per year, and an extra day off for your birthday and an extra 3 days leave around Christmas, and the opportunity to expand within our fast growing network of repair shops.

Senior Mechanic – Fettle London

The Senior mechanic role is for those who have enough confidence in their ability to repair a wide variety of bikes and their customer service that they are able to support both the Mechanics and the Workshop managers with their key responsibilities.

You will have at least 3 years experience working as a Mechanic or Senior Mechanic, a passion for cycling and fixing bikes, be xcellent with customer interaction in person, over the phone and via email, comfortable handling, ordering & selling stock, be very well verse when using technology in the workshop on a daily basis, a problem solving mindset with a resilient & determined nature, a willingness to share knowledge and help others progress, a can-do attitude for working in different seasons & environments, and experience navigating multiple B2B’s to find the right part for the right bike.

We would love it if you have experience riding a cargo bike and a Cytech or equivalent qualification.

Upcycling Operative/Driver – The Bike Station

We are a social enterprise and charitable company. Now the largest recycler of bikes in the UK with 30 employees and a turnover of £925,000 our aim is a future where everyone has the opportunity for cycling and its benefits, and access to the support, advice and skills they need to keep their bike safely on the road. We refurbish donated bikes, sell them at affordable prices and use the proceeds to overcome barriers to cycling in Scotland.

The role is designed to support the day to day delivery of our customer repair requests. You will be skilled in assessing and completing high quality repairs and have experience managing a repair diary and Epos/IT systems to ensure a quality customer experience.

Responsibilities and duties include: assessing bikes for repair and servicing and complete required repairs to a high standard, assist with day to day operation of the workshop maintaining a clean, safe working environment, data input and spreadsheet analysis for repairs, reporting on customer and team feedback on training activities, and other duties as directed by the Production Manager.