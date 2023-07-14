SQLab launches first glove with slim and wide fit options

Share Facebook

SQLab has introduced slim and wide fit options in its first range of gloves, increasing comfort levels for riders.

The German brand, which specialises in improving the ergonomics of bicycle components and accessories, acknowledges that creating a “perfect fit” for 100% of riders is not realistic, but it is trying to get “as close as possible”.

SQLab gloves come in three models, One10, One OX and One11.

The One11 is the top of the line featuring outside seams, high end Japanese Toray Ultrasuede palm material, plus they are white “because it makes you faster, always,” says the brand..

One10 is the autumn/spring, wet weather windproof model, with a waterproof finger cover hidden in the cuff.

One OX is the budget oriented brother of the ONE11, coming in all-black, with a bit less expensive palm material, and skips the small knuckle protection rubber.

All three come in the classic size range of XS to XL, in both slim and wide options.

So how does the sizing work? Well, SQLab has produced the above sizing chart to help customers find the right fit.

Each blue dot is the measurement of a previous customer’s hand, combining the grip width (combination of palm and finger length) and the hand width (measured from left to right on knuckle level).

The new sizing and measurement system is designed to offer “an optimal fit, even for people with narrow hands and long fingers, or wide hands and short fingers”.

Due to the unique sizing approach, riders either have to be measured by a retailer or print a measuring template at home to find out the exact size they need.

The gloves are available to order with stock available at SQLab.

RRPs