The hottest products in the bike trade this February

BikeBiz takes a look at the latest products from across the cycling trade, this month featuring Enviolo, Hope, Muc-Off, SQlab, Crank Brothers and Cane Creek

Enviolo introduces new Urban hub for mid-market bike segment

Enviolo has introduced its new product for the mid-market bike segment, the Urban hub. The Urban hub has been developed to meet the needs of riders that want to use the bike for shorter daily trips in urban areas, without having to compromise on bike component quality.

Enviolo said the hub allows urban riders to experience its ‘carefree ride experience and premium stepless shifting technology but at a competitive price point’. The Urban hub has been developed to meet the needs of riders that want to use the bike for shorter daily trips in urban areas, without having to compromise on bike component quality.

The production of the Urban hub has started and will be available for shipping in Q1 of 2023.

Hope launches new F22 Flat Pedal, with asymmetric shape and concave profile

Hope has launched its latest innovation in flat pedals, developing on the F20 design with the new F22. The F22 features a dual concave profile and a new asymmetric shape that extends further than the old F20, to offer support and stability for riders.

Coming with 22 pins, with adjustable height and a unique hex shape to lock toes in place, the F22 also

features a redesigned axle for more strength and longevity.

Features:

– Redesigned platform

– Five-axis machined body (in Barnoldswick, UK)

– Larger concave dome profile for stable foot support and a superior planted feel

– Asymmetric and tapered shape for the right balance between foot stability and clearance on tight trails and in ruts

– Longer and adjustable pins with a unique hex shape face for extra bite

– Enhanced concavity with shorter pins used towards the centre of the platform

– Reverse loading pins so less chance of getting stuck or untightening on the trail

– Proven internals from F20 remain

– Three cartridge bearings and an IGUS bush

– Internal and external sealing prevents any ingress of dirt and debris

– Fully serviceable and re-buildable

– Revised axle design for improved strength and impact resistance

In stock at retailers from 10th January

RRP: £145.00/ €180.00/$183.00

Muc-Off launches new Disco Bar End Plugs

Muc-Off has announced the launch of its Disco Bar End Plugs. The new Disco Bar End Plugs have been designed to add ‘bling to the bars’ and complement other recent launches from the British brand’s growing range of hardware and componentry.

The plugs are available in five colours – black, red, blue, pink, and orange – and weigh just 13g per side (26g total). They’re compatible with most open-ended MTB, road, and gravel handlebar sizes, said Muc-Off, and are lightweight, tough, and super-secure thanks to their expanding silica plugs (supplied in multiple sizes), securing nuts and knurled back-face which prevent any slippage.

The Disco Bar End Plugs retail at £19.99 / $24.99 / €19.99 and are available now from the Muc-Off global dealer network, select e-retailers and direct from www.muc-off.com.

SQlab introduces new ergonomic handlebars for MTB, trekking, and city

German component brand SQlab has launched a new range of ergonomic handlebars, targeting the MTB, trekking and city markets. The three new bars, named the 310 for MTB touring, the 302 for trekking, and 321 for city/ comfort, have been designed to reduce the number of possible handlebars shapes, while still offering quality construction.

All three models have been tested to pass the German Zedler Institute strength test for downhill mountain bike standard, with a max system weight of 180kg. All three bars are aluminium and are immediately available.

RRP: €99.95/ £89.99/ $109.99.

Crank Brothers – Stamp Street

Distributor: Extra UK

Introducing the Crankbrothers Stamp Street. A flat-pedal shoe with on and off the bike in mind. Designed, developed and tested over the last three-years with Fabio Wibmer. Featuring the Match technology for a secure flat pedal connection, bootie construction for all-day comfort, and a flexible mid-sole for better foot wrap around the pedal for extra control.

RRP: £124.99

Cane Creek – Hellbender 70 Visco Headset

Distributor: Extra UK

Building upon Cane Creek’s ongoing legacy of bicycle headset innovation, the introduction of the Hellbender 70 Visco brings new patented steering stabilising technology to a wide variety of cycling disciplines, but now in a wider range of fitments and featuring the Hellbender bearing for top-of-the-range durability.

RRP: £109.99