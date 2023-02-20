Hope launches Pro 5 hub with increased points of engagement and new axle design

British component brand Hope has released the latest evolution of the Pro hub, the Pro 5.

Designed with reliability and versatility at its core, the Pro 5 aims to balance pick-up speed, with load capacity, durability and drag.

The Pro 5 builds on the previous iteration, the Pro 4, with increased points of engagement and a new axle design that allows for bigger bearings.

Hope said one of the key design objectives for the Pro 5 was the reduction of drag in the drive mechanism. This has real world riding benefits and was achieved by upgrading the sealing with a new zero drag labyrinth seal, and an improved ratchet and pawl system, with new springs. Both greatly reduce drag as well as increase durability and load capacity when compared with the Pro 4.

Points of engagement were increased from 44 to 108 using an offset six-pawl freehub design. Externally the shell takes a new profile to add stiffness without adding weight whilst housing a new axle design enabling the use of bigger bearings in a better arrangement to fit the latest freehub standards whilst increasing load capacity.

Hope added: “As with every product made at Hope durability and longevity are key. Everything about the Pro 5 has been considered, and tested to work in the worst conditions possible from seals to bearings….And eventually if something does wear out the Pro 5 is fully serviceable and rebuildable with simple tools, or if you need to change drivetrain standards one hub works with everything. So swapping freehubs is easily done, and changing end caps to suit different frame and fork axle standards future proofing your wheels.”

Completely new for the Pro 5 is the option of Centrelock disc fitting and an e-bike specific hub that comes with a freehub tailor made for the stresses and strains of e-bike use.

RRP

Hubs from:

Rear: £220.00

Front: £95.00

Wheels from:

Rear: £310.00

Front: £190.00

Features