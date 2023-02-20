Madison Clothing previews autumn/winter range ahead of iceBike 2023 

Share Facebook

Madison Clothing has released a preview of its 2023 autumn/winter range ahead of iceBike next month.

Distributor Madison has extended the ordering window for the AW23 range open until iceBike, the in-house show taking place in Manchester and London in early March.

The range includes new jackets for the Flux and DTE lines, and an improved focus on sustainability.

Thomas Plummer, head of Madison Apparel, said: “We’re super proud of this range. There’s been a massive focus on fit and function and everything has been tested both in a lab and on a bike. We’ve introduced new technology, styling and colours whilst keeping the Madison brand accessible and affordable.

“We’re also conscious about sustainability. The best products are durable products that riders love and they should be used over and over. This has always been part of the Madison brand, but we’ve also focussed on introducing certified recycled yarns (90% of AW23 is recycled), recycled zips (all zippers) and recycled reflective components (all reflective). Our packaging is plastic free and we are working with a repair centre to keep products going for longer.”

The DTE jacket has an 20K/40K waterproof/breathability rating making its £200 price tag competitive compared to similarly rated products on the market, said Madison. You’ll also be able to see the new DTE 3L waterproof bib trousers, a first for Madison Clothing, and a product that will be sure to turn heads for both its performance and looks.

On top of the materials, the design team have also been hard at work focusing on fit and on-bike performance of the kit. That includes improved stretch, leg length options for certain lines and a re-vamped fit across the women’s range.

Around 90% of the range is from recycled materials, all the zips are recycled as are the reflective prints and even the packaging is now plastic-free and uses significantly less ink for the printing than previously as well.

Dealers can register for iceBike 2023 at www.icebike.co.uk. IceBike North is at Manchester Velodrome on 5th-6th March and iceBike South at Tobacco Dock, London on 9th-10th March.