BikeBiz’s guide to the latest lights

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

1) Brand: Knog

Product: Blinder Pro

Distributor: Madison

Description: Knog’s most advanced front light to date, the Blinder Pro comes in three options: 600, 900 and 1300-lumens. All three have run times on full power of 2.5hrs and a maximum run time of up to 50hrs in the most economical setting. They’re also waterproof with an IP67 rating, USB-C rechargeable and

RRP: £59.99-99.99

2) Brand: KranX

Product: KranX Sabre 85 USB Twinset

Distributor: Bob Elliot & Co Ltd

Description: 85 lumen USB rechargeable lightset that offers excellent value for money. The Sabre comes with 4 lighting modes and is powered by a 600mAh Li battery. Runtimes of up to 14.5 hours will give you plenty time on the bike and a charging indicator will pre-warn you when you need to head back!

RRP: £24.99

3) Brand: BBB

Product: Strike Duo 1200 LED Front Light

Distributor: Windwave

Description: A 1200 Lumen, dual LED front light with IPX4 waterproofing. Weighing just 185g and designed for use on and off road, the Strike Duo features durable aluminium casing, a high capacity 3200mAh battery and strap suitable for the majority of bars, including aerobars. USB-C charging ensures you’ll have a full battery in just two and a half hours.

RRP: £74.95

4) Brand: Serfas

Product: Serfas, Starter Lighting Combo Pack

Distributor: VeloBrands

Description: Perfect Basic Entry Level Battery Powered Lighting Combo Kit

SL-150 Headlight

150 Lumens / 2 Modes / Powered By (3) AA (Included)

TL-415 3-LED Rear Flasher

500 Yard Visibility / 2 Modes / Up to 200 Hour Battery Life / Powered By (3) AA (Included)

Features:

Headlight Now Uses Universal Headlight Bracket

Tail Light: Four 3mm LED

Easy To Use Bracket Mount In Seconds

180-degree Visibility

SL-150 Starter Headlight

Modes: High (150 Lumens): 30 hrs & Flashing: 85 hrs

Weight: 133 Grams With Bracket

Battery: (3) AA (Included)

TL-415 3-LED Rear Flasher Tail Light

Modes: Steady & Flash

Weight: 50 Grams With Bracket

Steady: 140 hrs, Flashing: 200 hrs

Battery: (3) AA (Included)

Full range of Serfas lights available from Velobrands.

RRP: £28.99

5) Brand: Bryton

Product: Gardia R300L Bike Radar Rear Tail Light

Distributor: ZyroFisher

Description: Ride with confidence with the Bryton GARDIA R300L rear view radar bike light. This dual radar and rear tail light provides double protection to guard you on your rides. When vehicles are approaching from behind, in addition to notifications on compatible bike computers and the GARDIA app, the Bryton GARDIA R300L will automatically change light modes to warn oncoming vehicles as well.

For more information, please contact your ZyroFisher account manager.

RRP: £119.99

6) Brand: Lezyne

Product: Mega Drive 2400

Distributor: Upgrade Bikes

Description: The Mega Drive 2400 is an all-new light in the innovative and expanded range of LEDs from market-leader Lezyne. The new lights feature longer run times, better batteries, new lenses, better range and optics, and huge improvements to build and IPX-7 weather-proofing – the USB-C charging port is also waterproof, the Mega Drive 2400 comes with five LEDs, packs a whopping 2400 lumens, and a max run time of 170 hours. A hand-polished finish completes the picture for one of the best new light products on the market.

RRP: £180

7) Brand: Topeak

Product: Headlux 250 USB

Distributor: Extra UK

Description: The Topeak Headlux 250 USB is the perfect companion for the daily commute or weekend exploration. It features a powerful 250-lumen LED via four modes: high, medium, low, and a flashing mode for added visibility. The Headlux 250 USB is rechargeable via Micro USB and has a run time of up to 10 hours on a single charge. Additionally, the quick release strap fitment allows installation to aero handlebars or helmets.

RRP: £39.99

8) Brand: EXPOSURE LIGHTS

Product: 2024 Range

Distributor: U.S.E. Ltd

Description: Exposure Lights has raised the bar yet again for the new 2024 range, launched at EUROBIKE. With REAL rider benefit technologies Exposure Lights do the thinking for the rider, e.g. whether automatically increasing Lumen output when going faster off-road, REFLEX or auto dimming when another vehicles lights are approaching on road AkTIV, Exposure Lights offers technologies to make every type of cyclists ride easier; therefore more fun. Contact the Team Exposure Lights to get more information and to place your stocking order to guarantee stock ready for the light season.

RRP: From £49.99 – £560

9) Brand: Lifeline

Product: Pavo 3500 Lumen Motion Front Light

Distributor: Hotlines

Description: This light features a precision lens and beam pattern to give you a wide field of vision, while the high lumen CREE LEDs light up every rock, root and pothole in your path. It has 3 constant light modes and 3 motion control modes in which the lights output halves when you come to a standstill. Its tough alloy casing and long run time (2.5 hours on full charge) make it an ideal companion for night riding.

RRP: £169.99

10) Brand: Hornit

Product: Hornit TRACE

Distributor: Available from Hornit.com

Description: The TRACE is a rear bike light that goes the extra mile. It has 4 light modes for day and night riding and 300-degree visibility and a USB rechargeable 200mAh battery will last for 12-72 hours.

RRP: £11.99

11) Brand: SP

Product: DS-4 Dynamo Light

Distributor: Ison Distribution LTD

Description: Perfect for use with any Dynamo wheel, the DS-4 light puts out 290 lumens worth of power. A super sleek light ideal for town and city use, the high-tech optical lens delivers a straight cut-off beam pattern, preventing unwanted dazzling of oncoming traffic or other riders while still lighting the way perfectly.

RRP: £159.99