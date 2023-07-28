BikeBiz’s guide to the latest lights

1) Brand: Knog
Product: Blinder Pro
Distributor: Madison
Description: Knog’s most advanced front light to date, the Blinder Pro comes in three options: 600, 900 and 1300-lumens. All three have run times on full power of 2.5hrs and a maximum run time of up to 50hrs in the most economical setting. They’re also waterproof with an IP67 rating, USB-C rechargeable and
RRP: £59.99-99.99
2) Brand: KranX
Product: KranX Sabre 85 USB Twinset
Distributor: Bob Elliot & Co Ltd
Description: 85 lumen USB rechargeable lightset that offers excellent value for money. The Sabre comes with 4 lighting modes and is powered by a 600mAh Li battery. Runtimes of up to 14.5 hours will give you plenty time on the bike and a charging indicator will pre-warn you when you need to head back!
RRP: £24.99
3) Brand: BBB
Product: Strike Duo 1200 LED Front Light
Distributor: Windwave
Description: A 1200 Lumen, dual LED front light with IPX4 waterproofing. Weighing just 185g and designed for use on and off road, the Strike Duo features durable aluminium casing, a high capacity 3200mAh battery and strap suitable for the majority of bars, including aerobars. USB-C charging ensures you’ll have a full battery in just two and a half hours.
RRP: £74.95
4) Brand: Serfas
Product: Serfas, Starter Lighting Combo Pack
Distributor: VeloBrands
Description: Perfect Basic Entry Level Battery Powered Lighting Combo Kit
SL-150 Headlight
150 Lumens / 2 Modes / Powered By (3) AA (Included)
TL-415 3-LED Rear Flasher
500 Yard Visibility / 2 Modes / Up to 200 Hour Battery Life / Powered By (3) AA (Included)
Features:
Headlight Now Uses Universal Headlight Bracket
Tail Light: Four 3mm LED
Easy To Use Bracket Mount In Seconds
180-degree Visibility
SL-150 Starter Headlight
Modes: High (150 Lumens): 30 hrs & Flashing: 85 hrs
Weight: 133 Grams With Bracket
Battery: (3) AA (Included)
TL-415 3-LED Rear Flasher Tail Light
Modes: Steady & Flash
Weight: 50 Grams With Bracket
Steady: 140 hrs, Flashing: 200 hrs
Battery: (3) AA (Included)
Full range of Serfas lights available from Velobrands.
RRP: £28.99
5) Brand: Bryton
Product: Gardia R300L Bike Radar Rear Tail Light
Distributor: ZyroFisher
Description: Ride with confidence with the Bryton GARDIA R300L rear view radar bike light. This dual radar and rear tail light provides double protection to guard you on your rides. When vehicles are approaching from behind, in addition to notifications on compatible bike computers and the GARDIA app, the Bryton GARDIA R300L will automatically change light modes to warn oncoming vehicles as well.
For more information, please contact your ZyroFisher account manager.
RRP: £119.99
6) Brand: Lezyne
Product: Mega Drive 2400
Distributor: Upgrade Bikes
Description: The Mega Drive 2400 is an all-new light in the innovative and expanded range of LEDs from market-leader Lezyne. The new lights feature longer run times, better batteries, new lenses, better range and optics, and huge improvements to build and IPX-7 weather-proofing – the USB-C charging port is also waterproof, the Mega Drive 2400 comes with five LEDs, packs a whopping 2400 lumens, and a max run time of 170 hours. A hand-polished finish completes the picture for one of the best new light products on the market.
RRP: £180
7) Brand: Topeak
Product: Headlux 250 USB
Distributor: Extra UK
Description: The Topeak Headlux 250 USB is the perfect companion for the daily commute or weekend exploration. It features a powerful 250-lumen LED via four modes: high, medium, low, and a flashing mode for added visibility. The Headlux 250 USB is rechargeable via Micro USB and has a run time of up to 10 hours on a single charge. Additionally, the quick release strap fitment allows installation to aero handlebars or helmets.
RRP: £39.99
8) Brand: EXPOSURE LIGHTS
Product: 2024 Range
Distributor: U.S.E. Ltd
Description: Exposure Lights has raised the bar yet again for the new 2024 range, launched at EUROBIKE. With REAL rider benefit technologies Exposure Lights do the thinking for the rider, e.g. whether automatically increasing Lumen output when going faster off-road, REFLEX or auto dimming when another vehicles lights are approaching on road AkTIV, Exposure Lights offers technologies to make every type of cyclists ride easier; therefore more fun. Contact the Team Exposure Lights to get more information and to place your stocking order to guarantee stock ready for the light season.
RRP: From £49.99 – £560
9) Brand: Lifeline
Product: Pavo 3500 Lumen Motion Front Light
Distributor: Hotlines
Description: This light features a precision lens and beam pattern to give you a wide field of vision, while the high lumen CREE LEDs light up every rock, root and pothole in your path. It has 3 constant light modes and 3 motion control modes in which the lights output halves when you come to a standstill. Its tough alloy casing and long run time (2.5 hours on full charge) make it an ideal companion for night riding.
RRP: £169.99
10) Brand: Hornit
Product: Hornit TRACE
Distributor: Available from Hornit.com
Description: The TRACE is a rear bike light that goes the extra mile. It has 4 light modes for day and night riding and 300-degree visibility and a USB rechargeable 200mAh battery will last for 12-72 hours.
RRP: £11.99
11) Brand: SP
Product: DS-4 Dynamo Light
Distributor: Ison Distribution LTD
Description: Perfect for use with any Dynamo wheel, the DS-4 light puts out 290 lumens worth of power. A super sleek light ideal for town and city use, the high-tech optical lens delivers a straight cut-off beam pattern, preventing unwanted dazzling of oncoming traffic or other riders while still lighting the way perfectly.
RRP: £159.99