Chris Last named as chair of the Cycle to Work Alliance

The Cycle to Work Alliance has announced that Chris Last has become its new chair.

Last, an advocate for greener and healthier commuting options, has a wealth of experience in the employee benefit industry and a lifelong passion for cycling.

Hailing from a mining town in the Swansea Valleys, he developed a love for cycling at a young age. In the mid-90s, he championed cycling to work with daily paper rounds on his Raleigh Activator.

His dedication to cycling continued throughout his life and in his current role as commercial and strategy director at wellbeing and employee benefits provider, Vivup.

Last believes in the power of sustainable and inclusive employee benefits, with an emphasis on promoting a Cycle to Work scheme that provides travel alternatives and encourages a healthier lifestyle.

Commenting on his new role, Last said, “My objectives in this role are simple. I want every business in the UK to offer a Cycle to Work Scheme, increase participation, and I want to remove the barriers stopping people from cycling to work regularly, which include secure storage in towns and cities and improved infrastructure that enables safer cycling between destinations.”

The Cycle to Work Alliance Chair is elected annually by a majority member vote. Nominations are open to all members, and to nominate, each person has the opportunity to put their case forward. The Cycle to Work Alliance consists of five cycle to work providers.

A spokesperson for the Alliance added: “The Cycle to Work Alliance expresses its gratitude to outgoing Chair, Adrian Warren, Blackhawk Network, and extends its warmest welcome to Chris Last, confident that under his leadership, the Alliance will continue to advance its mission and positively impact the lives of employees, businesses and the planet.”

As the Cycle to Work Scheme celebrates its 25th anniversary, the Alliance says it wants to continue building on recent successes by widening access to the scheme and growing its relevance and impact among policymakers.

This will include forging new partnerships across the sustainable travel industry and positioning cycle commuting as one of the best methods for employees getting to and from work.