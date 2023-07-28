Coros launches new HR Monitor, promises ‘precise data and pure comfort’

Share Facebook

Coros Wearables, makers of GPS sports wearables and training software, has announced the launch of its new Heart Rate Monitor accessory.

The HR Monitor is an alternative to the traditional chest strap. A fully elasticated armband and sliding buckle allow for the perfect fit, enabling a higher HR accuracy reading by removing interference from external light sources.

Kilian Jornet, four-time winner of UTMB, and Coros pro athlete, said, “I’ve been training with the new Coros HR Monitor for some time now, and I couldn’t be happier. The data is precise, the comfort and lightweight on the arm make it feel like you’re not wearing it at all, and the battery duration is incredible”.

The HR Monitor uses Coros’ latest generation multi-channel optical sensor and has five LED lights with four photodetectors for maximum accuracy.

Built-in wear detection allows the HR Monitor to automatically power on and off based on when it is worn, enabling the user to enter an activity and broadcast HR to up to three other Bluetooth enabled devices simultaneously.

Coros’ HR Monitor encompasses a built-in rechargeable battery with a claimed 38 hours of HR recording and 80 days in standby mode on a single charge.

A battery level indicator is visible directly in the Coros watch and app, and an LED indicator on the device also indicates when it’s time to charge.

The fabric band of the HR Monitor lays flat around the user’s arm and locks in place via a textured grip. A low-profile design also prevents snagging on clothes or gym equipment.

Coros’ HR Monitor is the brand’s first product to allow for full independent use with any third-party Bluetooth supported device, such as GPS watches, indoor bike trainers, cycle computers, Zwift, mobile devices, and more.

Data can also be stored on the HR Monitor for syncing later.

The Coros Heart Rate Monitor will initially be launched in the US and China at an RRP of $79.

For customers and partners based outside of the US and China, a launch date is scheduled for mid-September 2023.