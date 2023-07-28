The top five jobs in the bike trade this week – 28th July

Share Facebook

The BikeBiz jobs board helped filled over 740 positions in 2022, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Regional Account Manager – Pon Bike Performance UK

We are Pon Bike Performance UK, home of Santa Cruz, Cervelo and Reserve, three of the most exciting brands in the bicycle industry who tend to do things differently. We have over 25 years of cycling experience and our ultimate goal is to consistently build the best mountain bikes in the world and having loads of fun doing it!

As an Account Manager, you will collaborate closely with our retailers and the sales team to coordinate bikes sales and fulfilment in your territory. You will work in a fast-paced team-oriented environment with dedicated and passionate people who foster creating long-lasting relationships with their colleagues and their clients alike. This role requires effective communication as well as an ability to develop sales tactics and work at a high level while executing and prioritising requests quickly and successfully.

We are looking for someone who has experience in the outdoor industry (bike industry preferred) and understands how to successfully partner with people from all walks of life. We need a solid communicator who responds quickly and clearly. You will need to know how to work on multiple projects at a time and have experience with reaching goals and other performance metrics.

Assistant Store Manager – Spokes

Spokes is an established, leading independent Surrey based retail store with a growing national online presence. We are going through an exciting period of expansion and we are looking for someone to join our friendly, dynamic team.

We are looking for a great problem solver, who can think on their feet, in a fast paced working environment. You must be highly organised, and have an abundance of initiative, determination and common sense! You must have a deep love for bikes, and want to share this passion with others. We are looking for someone with confidence, who loves talking to people and hungry for sales.

The job role includes, but not limited to: sales- must be able to competently and confidently communicate with customers, establish needs, identify opportunities, create, follow up and close leads, merchandising and restocking, stock inventory management, booking in, managing special orders (both in store and online), ordering from suppliers, ranging new products, and attending launches and training sessions, and work directly with the MD to help push the business forward as we evolve the business

Technical Administration – Lyon Equipment Limited

We are seeking to appoint a Technical Administrator. This is a full time, permanent position. The successful candidate will be a self-motivated individual with a keen eye for detail.

This is an exciting opportunity to join Lyon Equipment Limited, an employee-owned company serving the outdoor, work at height and rescue markets with ‘equipment and expertise to venture further’. We manufacture our own Lyon brand products and distribute a portfolio of high-end brands and technical training.

Key responsibilities of the role include: machine servicing and calibration, works orders, stock control and rotation, bills of materials, sourcing new/alternative components, working with the production, conformity and quality, testing, and communicating changes to the purchasing department and other stakeholders within the business.

Mobile Bike Technician – Velogik (UK)

To provide on-street bicycle maintenance and rebalancing of bikes and docking stations across Glasgow and surrounding areas via cargo bike.

To repair, service, build and maintain fleets of bicycles including e-bikes and docking stations to an exceptionally high standard, across all clients and activities of Velogik, ensuring user reliability and safety at all times. Additionally, you will log all repairs and maintenance performed on digital service applications.

The ideal candidate will be a conscientious, hard-working, and dedicated individual who appreciates quality and attention to detail, taking responsibility for your own workload but to work as part of a highly efficient team. You should have a working knowledge of bicycle mechanics and maintenance with a passion for everything cycling, together with the social, health and wellbeing and, environmental impact of it.

Sales Account Manager – EBCO

EBCO (Electric Bikes) is a leading manufacturer and distributor of high-quality electric bicycles. With a strong commitment to sustainability and innovation, we aim to revolutionize the way people commute and explore their surroundings. Our electric bikes offer a fun and eco-friendly alternative to traditional transportation, making them an increasingly popular choice among environmentally-conscious consumers. In addition to our own EBCO range, we also distribute the premium German brand Corratec, which offers a range of exceptional e-bikes designed to meet every situation.

Established in 2010, EBCO has emerged as an innovative and high-quality brand in the electric bike industry. With the majority of investment from TVS Motors Group in 2022, our team has built a new line of products under the EBCO brand with a new management team in place ready to launch the EBCO brand back into the UK market. Under new ownership and proud to be part of the TVS Motor family, we’re entering a new era of global success…And EBCO want individuals to be a part of it!

As a Sales Account Manager working within a set territory, you will be responsible for building and maintaining relationships with our existing clients, as well as identifying and acquiring new business opportunities. You will serve as the main point of contact for our customers, providing exceptional service and support throughout the sales process. Your primary goal will be to drive revenue growth and achieve sales targets by promoting our electric bikes to dealers, retailers, and other potential partners.