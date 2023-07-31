BikeBiz’s guide to the latest road bikes and road cycling accessories

Share Facebook

1) Brand: Cervélo

Product: Soloist Force AXS

Distributor: PBP-UK

Description: The new Soloist is designed for the week-in, week-out rider and racer who can only justify one high-performance bike. It balances light weight and aerodynamic advantages to deliver a bike that really is ‘just right’. Soloist comes in a hair lighter than S5, but significantly more aerodynamic than R5, and borrows the threaded bottom bracket standard you find on the R5-CX. It’s a race bike that can accommodate mechanical and electronic shifting, can hammer out the training miles in all weather, and yet still has the chops to leap off the front at that decisive moment. That’s the Soloist.

RRP: £7,100

2) Brand: BMC

Product: Roadmachine

Description: Roadmachine is BMC’s endurance range of bikes. These bikes are optimised for long days in the saddle with the design of the bikes tuned for all day comfort. Wide tyres and a compliant geometry help soak up bumps in the road, keeping the rider feeling fresher for longer. The Roadmachine is available in a whole range of models and specifications to suit any user

RRP: Various

3) Brand: Fara Cycling

Product: Fara F/Road Series 3

Distributor: Fara Cycling / Direct

Description: The F/Road from Norwegian bike brand Fara is designed to do it all in a performance design built to go the distance. With its simplistic Scandinavian design aesthetic, the F/Road Features a lightweight, aero-optimised carbon frameset paired with Shimano hydraulic disc brakes and an Ultegra 11-speed groupset on the Series 3 model.

RRP: £3990

4) Brand: Rond

Product: RATT CF1

Distributor: Hotlines

Description: The RATT CF1 transfers from tarmac to gravel with ease thanks to RONDO X HUNT 650B wheels and 47c Vittoria Terreno Zero tyres. The carbon frame is built to be comfortable and responsive and the Twintip fork features an increased fork rake for low trail geometry. Spec includes a Shimano GRX groupset, ergonomic Selle San Marco saddle, and shallow drop Easton EC70 SL handlebars. The RAAT’s effortless speed, comfort, and agility make it an ideal choice for any cyclist.

RRP: £4299.99

5) Brand: All City

Product: ZigZag Frameset & 105 Complete Build

Distributor: Ison Distribution

Description: MODERN ENDURANCE STEEL ROAD BIKE Our answer to what a modern road bike should be, the Zig Zag is a ripping-fast and efficient machine built to help you go farther, faster, and have more fun.

RRP: Frameset £1650, 105 Build £3299.99

6) Brand: Moots

Product: Vamoots CRD

Distributor: Saddleback Ltd

Description: The Moots Vamoots CRD (Complete Road Design) frameset capsule updates the Vamoots line with a clean, fully integrated cockpit, modern geometry and room for tyres up to 32mm.

Built using Moots’ renowned double butted RSL tubeset and the latest lightweight, 3D printed dropouts that facilitate perfect brake calliper alignment, the frameset capsule includes ENVE Composites’ integrated road stem and SES AR Road Handlebar, a Chris King Aero 3 Headset, Chris King’s T47 Bottom Bracket and two Moots bottle cages.

RRP: £9,800.00 (frame capsule)

7) Brand: Frog Bikes

Product: Road 58 / Road 67 / Road 70

Distributor: Independent bike shops

Description: Unleash the potential of young champions with Frog’s range of kids’ road bikes. Designed to ignite a passion for road racing, cyclocross, or triathlons, these bikes elevate kids’ distance, speed, and confidence. The ultra-lightweight frame and child-specific short-drop handlebars, auxiliary brake levers, and ample clearance for both slick road tyres and CX tyres, make these bikes the unrivalled choice for young, multi-discipline racers. Catering to children aged 6 to 14, the three sizes available, ensure the perfect fit.

RRP: From £645.00

8) Brand: Halo Wheels

Product: Dyno wheels

Distributor: Ison-distributor.com

Description: Offering a range of Dynamo wheels built with SP dynamo hubs, we offer fitments for every bike type including Q/R – 12mm – 15mm and even fat bikes, Making Halo wheels dynamo range perfect for all riders from urban cyclist to world tourers.

RRP: £179.99

9) Brand: Vittoria

Product: Corsa Pro

Distributor: Madison

Description: Winner of 22 stages and 12 one-day races at World Tour level since the start of the season, the Corsa Pro is the most advanced cotton tyre Vittoria has ever made. Constructed using a new electric vulcanization process allowing a seamless bond between tread and casing, it’s the most durable Corsa ever, tubeless ready and still providing that top end ride quality that Vittoria riders know and love.

RRP: £89.99

10) Brand: Pirelli

Product: P Zero Race TLR Made in Italy

Distributor: Extra UK

Description: Pirelli P Zero Race TLR is a high-performance tubeless road tyre designed to deliver exceptional speed and handling on the road. This tyre features Pirelli’s SmartEVO Compound, which delivers outstanding grip on both wet and dry roads. Constructed from Pirelli’s new SpeedCORE carcass that delivers excellent puncture resistance as well as low rolling resistance for maximum speed. With its low weight and exceptional performance, the Pirelli P Zero Race TLR is an excellent choice for serious road cyclists who demand the best from their equipment.

RRP: £78.99

11) Brand: Teravail

Product: Telegraph Tyre

Distributor: Lyon Cycle

Description: Telegraph is a high-volume performance road tire. It offers all the grip and rolling speed of lower-volume road tires, with the comfortable ride of a larger 120 tpi and tubeless ready casing. Telegraph’s tread pattern features a slick centre tread for carrying speed and a textured transition area for cornering grip. Telegraph is made for elevating the road riding experience. Available in 700 x 30C, durable and light and supple casings, with black or tan sidewalls. More sizes landing soon.

RRP: From £45.00

12) Brand: Challenge

Product: Criterium RS Handmade Tubeless Ready Road Tyre

Distributor: Upgrade

Description: The Criterium RS has the perfect mix of speed, grip and durability whilst at the same time providing refined control and shock absorption capabilities thanks to its handmade construction. The Criterium RS comes in a 350tpi Corespun Cotton casing in Tubeless Ready that optimise weight, comfort and, with the new SMARTPRIME compound, it becomes one of the lowest rolling resistance tyres in the market.

RRP: £90.00

13) Brand: Eclipse

Product: TPU Inner Tubes

Distributor: Upgrade Bikes

Description: TPU tubes are extremely light, yet highly puncture resistant, while the low rolling resistance offers high performance and speed. TPU retains its shape and ensures the best riding characteristics on all bicycles, even at low air pressures, and its dimensional stability makes it easy to install. Tubeless tyres are nowadays available for many categories, however, some cyclists would rather use a tube over tubeless as their preferred option. Also, certain wheel types and tyres are not suitable for tubeless setups, so in this case Eclipse TPU inner tubes are a high-end alternative to traditional butyl bicycle tubes. The technical standards are on par with tubeless systems.

But the key takeaway here is that these are the lightest inner tubes on the market today, weighing from just 19.5g for a 700c tube. Riders seeking tangible performance upgrades in their setup will choose Eclipse TPU inner tubes, every time – the full range of sizes are now in stock at Upgrade.

RRP: £29

14) Brand: MAAP

Product: MAAP Training Collection Jerseys

Distributor: Direct

Description: The new look Training Collection from Australian apparel designers MAAP offers technical advancements in fit and sustainable fabrics in a staple collection from the brand that’s designed specifically for everyday use. At the core of the range is the Training Jersey which now features 70% recycled materials in its main body, in a signature Team Fit. Available in short and long-sleeved thermal variants in both male and female specific options.

RRP: SS Jersey £130, LS Jersey £170

15) Brand: Castelli

Product: Premio Black Jersey

Distributor: Saddleback Ltd

Description: Designed to match its namesake bib shorts, the Castelli Premio Black Jersey offers performance paired with supreme comfort.

On the sleeves, ribbed fabric offers a close yet yielding fit, while the body is made from recycled, stretch-woven polyester fabric that similarly hugs your form while allowing room to breathe. It’s light, luxuriously soft, and will keep you dry on vigorous training sessions, while on hot days you’ll be glad of its UPF 50+ sun protection.

RRP: £175.00

16) Brand: ASSOS Of Switzerland

Product: DYORA RS Jersey S9 TARGA

Description: The DYORA RS Jersey: A second-skin race jersey informed by WorldTour feedback, refined for the new TARGA generation with a fit that’s both more comfortable and more aerodynamic.

The recalibrated TARGA generation upgrades the aerodynamic detailing of its predecessor with a sleeker fit and longer sleeves and body, while also making gains in comfort and pocket-supporting stability. The collar was reduced to a lower-volume single layer, and the rear elastic hem was updated with reflective detailing.

RRP: £165

17) Brand: TICCC

Product: HC jersey

Distributor: N/A

Description: The HC jersey design is a TICCC signature and has been in their collection since the brand began back in 2015. Each year the jersey evolves — be it pattern updates or new colourways. This jersey is perfect for racing and riding in hot conditions. New, improved fit. New ‘minimum impact’ performance fabrics with superb ventilation and drying properties.

Made responsibly in Europe. All fabrics are made ‘close to home’ in Europe and have been sustainably manufactured. 90% of the fabric used in this jersey is made with recycled fibres.

RRP: £102.00

18) Brand: Topeak

Product: Roadie 2Stage

Distributor: Extra UK

Description: The Topeak Roadie 2Stage is a high-quality, durable bike pump designed for road cyclists. It features a dual chamber design that allows you to switch between high-volume and high-pressure modes with ease. The high-volume mode is perfect for quickly inflating your tyres, while the high-pressure mode is ideal for achieving the perfect tyre pressure for your ride, the Topeak Roadie 2Stage is an excellent choice for any road cyclist looking for a reliable and versatile bike pump.

RRP: £36.99

19) Brand: Birzman

Product: Bottle Cleat

Distributor: Silverfish UK

Description: Featuring a patented cleat-to-clip locking mechanism that facilitates bottle accessibility and retention during rides, the BottleCleat is a compact cageless hydration solution that preserves the silhouette of the frame or anywhere you find eyelets. The Birzman patented retention clip is of a symmetrical construction, designed to be used on either side providing a flexible orientation of assembly according to handedness. The bottle body is made from FDA-approved food grade LDPE, and the spout of BPA-free TPR.

RRP: £11.99

20) Brand: Hornit

Product: Hornit CLUG PRO

Distributor: Available from Hornit.com

Description: CLUG PRO combines the Eurobike award-winning CLUG with FIDLOCK’s innovative magnetic winch handle and ratchet system to ensure your bike always stays secure. Engineered to hold over 30kg once the winch is magnetically locked into place, you can have total peace of mind that your bike will remain rock solid in the event of a hard knock from someone brushing past or deflation of the tyre during long term storage.

RRP: CLUG PRO = £25.99 (roadie, hybrid, mtb) – £27.99 (mtb XL, plus)