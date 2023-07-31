Giant to open Tugby store later this year, neighbouring Café Ventoux

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Giant is set to open a new store in Tugby this autumn, neighbouring destination cafe-restaurant Café Ventoux.

The brand says the new location will cater to all cyclist’s needs and is conveniently located next to “the cycling café of choice” in Rutland and Leicestershire.

Ian Beasant, managing director of Giant UK, said: “We are delighted to be coming back to the area to serve our loyal customers with great products and riding experiences.

“The new store will host many community events in store and at Café Ventoux.”

The store, located off the A47 between Leicester and Peterborough, will offer a range of products from Giant, Liv, Momentum and Cadex brands.

Brian Jordan, founder of Café Ventoux and Tugby Orchards, added: “Since Café Ventoux opened in 2015, we’ve attracted many cyclists as a true cycling destination; now, with the new Giant Store opening, this firmly puts us on the map as a true mecca for all cycling disciplines.”

When the store opens later this year, customers can browse a selection of bikes, including road, mountain, lifestyle, electric and children’s bikes, with a selection of hire bikes also available for visitors to try.

Ed Tiernan, business operator of Café Ventoux, said: “We’re excited to build a relationship with the team at Giant, and look forward to putting on a wealth of quality cycling events for our community of riders.”

Read more: Magura Bosch Parts & Services appoints Jens Wiese as key account manager for Europe

Tugby is the latest location chosen by Giant to open a new retail space, following on from St Albans, Edinburgh, Paddock Wood and Stirling which have all opened in 2023.

Giant opened its first brand store in 2011, and says it has plans to roll out further brand stores in key target locations with dedicated independent partners across the UK, throughout 2023 and beyond.