Advanced Bikes brings e-MTB range to UK market

Advanced Bikes is expanding its portfolio of products available in the UK with the introduction of e-MTBs to the market.

To date, the UK and Ireland distributor, Advanced Bikes UK, has been focusing on the German brand’s low impact, 100% recyclable carbon composite RECO e-bikes.

As well as e-MTBs, Advanced has plans to introduce its other hybrid and urban e-bikes in the future.

Adam and Sophie Browne. from Advanced Bikes UK, said: “The German manufacturer has a wide range of all very reliable quality and beautifully designed Bosch powered e-bikes; for the brand to really take off in the UK we feel it’s time to bring all their strongest models over here, the e-MTB being one of our favourites.”

The Advanced Offroad Pro Mtb FS model which benefits from the new Bosch Performance CX motor, a RockShox R35 Gold fork with 160mm of travel and a SRAM SX Eagle groupset.

At the top of the e-MTB range is the Advanced Offroad Pro Mtb FS Race Limited Edition.

It features a full carbon frame, keeping the total weight of the bike below 22kg.

The spec list includes a RockShox ZEB ultimate fork and Super Deluxe ultimate shock, Bosch Performance CX Race motor with race mode and up to 400% pedal assistance, SRAM X01 Eagle AXS) and Magura MT7 Pro HC brakes.

The Advanced E-Racing team will be using the Race model in the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championship cross country races, for men and women, at Glentress Forest this August.

Fin Robertson from Ride Electric, the first UK partner to take on Advanced e-MTBs, said: “I will personally be there to see the team race and can’t wait to familiarise myself more with this up and coming brand, its people and bikes.

“I was impressed to see what’s coming for model year 2024 when I saw their range at Eurobike in Frankfurt last month. Now it is the time to impress my own customers and let them have fun on the Advanced e-MTBs.”

RRPs

Advanced Offroad Pro Mtb FS – from £5,399

Advanced Offroad Pro Mtb FS Race Limited Edition – from £9,199