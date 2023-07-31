Selle Italia launches nubuck collection of performance saddles

Share Facebook

Selle Italia has launched a Nubuck collection, featuring three of its best known profiles of saddles.

The special edition will be available on the Italian brand’s SLR, Flite, and Novus models.

A spokesperson for Selle Italia said: “The stunning and eye-catching material makes these saddles some of the most unique on the market. The nubuck material tells the story of your time on your bike as its appearance changes the more you ride it.

“Complete the look by pairing your saddle from the Nubuck Collection with our Smootape Classica for a classic finish.”

The nubuck SLR is available in 130mm and 145mm, Flite in 135mm and 145mm, and Novus in 145mm.

All models will be available from the brand’s UK distributor ZyroFisher exclusively from early August.

Retailers and independent bike dealers with any queries are advised to contact their account manager for more information.

RRPs

SLR Boost Kit Carbonio Nubuck – £299.99

Flite Boost Kit Carbonio Nubuck – £299.99

Novus Boost Evo Kit Carbonio Nubuck – £274.99

Smootape Classica – £49.99

Selle Italia was founded just outside of Milan in the village of Corsico in 1897. It was originally created to make saddles for everyday bicycles used for transportation.

Fast forward to the 1970′s, and the Bigolin family took over the brand with an ambition to propel Selle Italia to the top with continuous product innovation encompassing new construction techniques and using new materials.

This innovation and vision have made Selle Italia one of the leading brands for high-end bicycle saddles worldwide.

In 2016, the Bigolin family acquired an interest in Selle San Marco, bringing together the two oldest and brands in the history of Italian cycling.