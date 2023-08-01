Ibis Cycles takes UK and Ireland distribution in-house

Share Facebook

Ibis Cycles has announced a change to its operations within the UK and Ireland markets by taking distribution in-house.

The brand says it aims to better serve its dealers on these shores following the administration of its former distributor 2Pure Ltd.

Effective from today, Tuesday, August 1, Ibis will begin shipping its products directly from Santa Cruz to dealers in the UK and Ireland. This will give dealers access to the complete product line, sales and warranty service and “substantially” lower prices on all products.

Shipping time is estimated to be 5-7 days, with free freight and duty.

To assist with the transition, Ibis has appointed Tony Barton as the country representative for the UK and Ireland.

Barton takes with him a wealth of experience in the industry and an in-depth understanding of the Ibis brand and market dynamics in the region.

Following his appointment, Barton said: “I am looking forward to working closely with our friends and dealers in the UK and Ireland.”

Ibis is the manufacturer of the award winning Ripmo and Ripley trail bikes, the new HD6 enduro bike, the Oso e-bike, the Exie cross-country bike and the Hakka MX gravel bike.

The brand hopes that by offering better pricing, direct shipping and with a dedicated support team in place, it will increase its market share.

The full dealer package containing pricing, marketing materials, and guidelines is now available to all registered Ibis dealers in the UK and Ireland. Additionally, dealers will have access to the Ibis B2B website which provides real-time product availability and ordering in pounds sterling.

For all dealer enquiries in the UK and Ireland, contact Tony Barton at Tony@ibiscycles.com or via phone at 07764 885363. He will be able to assist and provide any necessary information.