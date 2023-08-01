4iiii partners with Apple to create power meter with ‘Find My’ technology

Share Facebook

4iiii Innovations Inc. has announced the integration of Apple technology to create the world’s first power meter with ‘Find My’ technology and a new Apple Watch app.

Apple Find My technology has been directly integrated into the new Precision+ power meter platform. By leveraging Apple’s network of over 1.5 billion Apple users, cyclists will now be able to track their power meters using their Apple devices.

Precision+ offers real time Terrain Auto-Optimising that was developed to provide optimal performance and accuracy across any riding surface.

By using the accelerometer on smooth steady state cruising and automatically switching to the gyroscope on rough terrain, gravel or for high RPM sprints, Precision power meters are capable of increased battery life and accuracy.

In addition to Precision+ with Apple Find My, 4iiii unveils its ‘Ride’ Apple Watch app, designed to offer cyclists another way to track and analyse their performance.

The Watch app has Bluetooth connectivity, enabling integration with fitness sensors (non-drive side and dual power meters, and heart rate monitors like 4iiii’s own Viiiiva) from 4iiii and most manufacturers.

Cyclists can now access workout views, live heart rate, power, speed, cadence and distance directly on their Apple Watch.

The app uploads ride statistics, including GPS routes, in Garmin FIT and Apple Fitness files. It is configured as part of the Apple Health Kit, allowing riders to track their activity, calories, and close those daily activity rings. It also supports auto sync to Strava.

With the 4iiii Ride Apple Watch app, there is no need for a conventional head unit; cyclists can rely on the Apple Watch to capture key information, whether they are on the road, gravel, or in the mountains.

Phil White, president and CEO of 4iiii, said: “We wanted to do more than just release another power meter.

“With the addition of Find My integration and seamless use with Apple devices through our app, the Precision+ platform really shows where we can go with this technology as bikes (and their users) get smarter and more connected.“

Eric Gerstenbuhler, director of global operations, sales, and marketing for 4iiii, added: “The best innovations are the ones that simplify, not complicate.

“By adding our app into the Apple Watch environment, our riders can integrate with the tech they’re already wearing to have a convenient way to view, track and analyse their rides.”

The Precision 3+ powermeters, featuring Apple Find My, are now available for purchase as Ride Ready on Shimano cranks or on existing cranks as part of 4iiii’s Factory Install program.

Precision 3+ ProPowermeter will be available soon on Ultegra and Dura Ace dual sets.

The ‘Ride’ Apple Watch app is available for free download in the app store through the 4iiii app.