Three weeks left to nominate for the BikeBiz Awards 2023

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

There is just three weeks left to get nominations in for the BikeBiz Awards 2023.

Each year, the BikeBiz Awards celebrate the innovative and important work being done across the industry. The 2023 edition will see 15 awards handed out across five categories in the cycling and micromobility sectors

Members of the community are now invited to put themselves in the running for one of the prestigious awards using an online form, while prosumers can also nominate their favourite retailers, brands or individuals in any relevant categories. Enter/nominate here.

Nominations will close at midnight on Friday, August 25.

The BikeBiz team will then review each entry and nomination to ensure the necessary criteria is met, in order to then compile a shortlist for each award.

Shortlists will then be announced on Friday, September 8, kickstarting the voting process which will close on Friday, October 6.

This year, voting will be carried out either by our expert judging panel or by a wider vote open to the whole cycling industry, depending on the category.

Winners will then be announced on Friday, November 3, online at BikeBiz.com and across our social media platforms (Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram), followed by a major feature in the December edition of BikeBiz magazine.

The categories for this year’s awards are:

Brands

Bike Brand of the Year – Nominations open to all bike brands, winner decided by judging panel

P&A Brand of the Year – Nominations open to all P&A brands, winner decided by judging panel

Newcomer of the Year – Nominations open to any cycling brand founded since January 1 2022, winner decided by judging panel

Distributors

Bike Distributor of the Year – Nominations open to all bike distributors , winner decided by judging panel

P&A Distributor of the Year – Nominations open to all P&A distributors, winner decided by judging panel

Specialist Distributor of the Year – Nominations open to any distributor specialising in a particular area of the market, e.g. e-bikes, BMX, MTB, triathlon, winner decided by judging panel

Retailers

IBD of the Year – Nominations open to independently-run bricks and mortar retailers with a maximum of three locations, winner decided by voting open to whole cycle industry

Omnichannel Retailer of the Year – Nominations open to any omnichannel cycling retailers, winner decided by judging panel

Best Retailer Services – Nominations open to any company providing services to benefit cycle industry members, eg training, EPOS, bike-fitting software, winner decided by judging panel

Inclusivity

Woman of the Year – Nominations open to any woman who has made a marked impact in the cycle industry over the last year, winner decided by voting open to whole cycle industry

Cycle Advocacy Award – Nominations open to any company advocating cycling throughout the UK to benefit the cycle industry members, e.g. promoting funding schemes, cycling education, infrastructure campaigning, winner decided by judging panel

Diversity Champion – A special award given to a person or organisation who has made a significant impact on diversity and inclusion in the cycling industry, winner decided by the BikeBiz team

Micromobility

Best Shared Transport Provider – Nominations open to any UK e-bike or e-scooter shared transport scheme operator, winner decided by judging panel

Micromobility Retailer of the Year – Nominations open to any specialist e-bike or e-scooter retailer, winner decided by judging panel

Micromobility Brand of the Year – Nominations open to any micromobility brand, winner decided to judging panel

For more information about sponsorship opportunities for the BikeBiz Awards 2023, contact Richard Setters – richard.setters@biz-media.co.uk