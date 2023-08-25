Handsling introduces flexible bike payments with Splitit

Share Facebook

Handsling has introduced a new way of buying its in-house designed carbon bikes.

The UK-based manufacturer is offering customers the option of making a bike purchase online using the global payment provider Splitit.

Paying with Splitit allows customers to place a 25% deposit on a Handsling bike using their existing credit card and spread the remaining balance into equal instalments with no additional interest or charges.

Handsling has introduced greater flexibility into the buying experience as a result of the global cost of living crisis, which has affected the attainability of high-end carbon bikes.

Allowing customers to stagger payments into smaller amounts follows Handsling’s launch of several bike models that feature the same race-proven carbon frames as top spec versions, just with more budget-friendly wheels and components.

Simon Whiten, Handsling director, said: “We conducted extensive research into finding the right payment platform for Handsling and for our customers. Splitit stood out as an instalment solution that spreads the cost of a new Handsling over time without charging added interest.

“The introduction of Splitit as a payment option offers far greater flexibility to our customers.”

Splitit, which is used by other direct-to-consumer bike brands, has recently been included on the Financial Times list of America’s Fastest Growing Companies 2023.

The main advantage of paying with Splitit is customers can use their existing credit (Visa, Mastercard and American Express). This means there is no requirement for a new credit check and they can still benefit from credit card advantages including rewards, transaction insurance and protection against fraud.

There are no additional fees and no interest applied by Handsling or Splitit. Credit card T&Cs apply. The lead time on a custom-built Handsling bike is the same as with any other payment method.

For more information visit www.handslingbikes.com.