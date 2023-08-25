BikeBiz’s guide to the latest MTB products

Share Facebook

This piece first appeared in the August edition of BikeBiz magazine – get your free subscription here

Product: Offroad Pro E-MTB Full Suspension

Distributor: AlsoBikes Ltd t/a Advanced Bikes UK

Description: Advanced UK now also brings the sportive E-MTB range of the German manufacturer Advanced to the UK. Their off-road bikes are equipped with large batteries and powerful motors. Sporty geometry and high-performance components ensure top performance on all terrains to challenge limits. The Limited Edition Race E-MTBs are equipped with Bosch CX Race motors; 85plus Nm, braving the steepest trails with 400% support, only 2.75 kilos in weight. See the Advanced UCI team race in Scotland in August.

RRP: FS from £5399

RACE FS from £9199

2. Brand: Nukeproof

Product: Reactor 290 ST Factory

Distributor: Hotlines

Description: A limited edition lightweight, short travel version of the Reactor. With a 130mm Fox 34 Factory fork and 125mm travel, Fox Float DPS Factory sprung, rear suspension, the Reactor ST combines the best features of an aggressive trail bike with the lightweight efficiency of an XC Race bike, to create a sprightly yet seriously capable machine. As with the other models in the Reactor range, the ST features a “flip chip” to adjust the geometry from “Trail” to “Rail mode”

RRP: £5299.99

3. Brand: Yeti

Product: ARC C-Series 29” Hardtail

Distributor: Silverfish UK

Description: The Yeti Cycles ARC is back. Conjuring up all the nostalgia, hoots and hollas from yesteryear. It’s your instant-feedback steed for any trail. Show it your singletrack, pump track and your bikepack route too. It’s got history to live up to and new history to make, and it’s already impatient. Backed by Yeti’s lifetime warranty the ARC is the quintessential modern carbon hardtail.

RRP: £4,899.00

4. Brand: Berria

Product: Bravo

Distributor: Ultra Sport Europe

Description: The New Bravo is an evolution of the hardtail. A revolutionary softail model that is the definitive answer to those looking for the perfect balance between speed and stability, agility and traction. At the heart of the Bravo frame is the SOFTEX system—rear micro suspension technology that works by flexing the unique TIBIA seatpost and the rear stays, controlled by a FullBall pivot point integrated into the frame. The combination of both elements results in a total travel of 28mm in the rear of the frame.

RRP: From £2,600

5. Brand: Surly

Product: Karate Monkey – Frameset & Complete Bike

Distributor: Ison Distribution

Description: The Karate Monkey frame has recently gotten a make over that includes the addition of features like internal dropper post routing, a new tubeset that uses the same trumpet tubes found on our Instigator 2.0, and a slight tweak in geometry that is more progressive and trail-oriented. The Karate Monkey uses a horizontal dropout with a derailleur hanger that features Gnot-Boost spacing, which gives the rider the ability to run any kind of mountain bike hub they choose. 10 x 135mm QR, 12 x 142, or 12 x 148 Boost™ will all work in the Karate Monkey frame. The frame uses a 44mm headtube for broad fork compatibility and is ED coated for an added layer of internal protection.

RRP: Frameset £850.00

Complete £2199.99

6. Brand: Beameo

Product: Unbound e-mtb

Distributor: Brand direct, mark@beameo.bike

Description: The Unbound is from new Wales based e-bike specialists Beameo. Manufactured in their own factory, the Unbound features a Bafang motor, Suntour suspension, 27.5” wheels and Tektro hydraulic brakes. It features a 5 year frame and motor warranty covered by their UK based warranty team and stock is available from their UK warehouse immediately. Beameo is seeking retail partners and test centres as part of their extensive UK expansion plans.

RRP: £2,100

7. Brand: Claud Butler

Product: Wrath 1.0 Electric Mountain Bike

Distributor: Tandem Group Cycles

Description: Claud Butler Wrath 1.0 is the new introductory model to the Wrath e-MTB range. A 360wh integrated battery produces 28 miles/45km of range delivered through a Bafang rear hub motor and a fully recharge time of 5 hours. Designed with Shimano Alivio 1×9 speed gearing, Tektro hydraulic disc brakes and 100mm travel suspension fork with lock out. The 29×2.4 CST Patrol tires provides maximum grip and an easy to read LCD unit controls 5 power assist modes.

RRP: £1799.99

8. Brand: Salsa

Product: Rangefinder Deore 12

Distributor: Lyon Cycle

Description: The Rangefinder Deore 12 is an affordable entry point into the world of trail Mountain Biking. It’s based around a lightweight 6061-TG Aluminium frame and comes with internal cable routing and a dropper post as standard. Explore further from home, thanks to multiple mounting points for bikepacking equipment and run tyres up to 29” x 2.6” or 27.5” x 3”. Throw in Shimano’s Deore 12-speed drivetrain for a wide gear range and this bike will climb and descend with ease.

RRP: £1750.00

9. Brand: GT

Product: ZASKAR FS COMP

Distributor: PBP UK

Description: At GT, we want our riders to get the most shred for their bread. So, we built the new Zaskar FS with 120mm of LTS suspension and a trail-tuned geometry to help step up their shred game without breaking the bank. Just because the new Zaskar FS doesn’t have a big price tag doesn’t mean it can’t ride like a bike that does.

RRP: £1500

10. Brand: CUBE

Product: Attention

Distributor: Oneway Bike Industry B.V.

Description: How good should a hardtail mountain bike be? The Attention’s attention to detail is clear to see – the frame is dropper post ready, for example, and there’s plenty of clearance for wide tyres. But we didn’t stop there. There’s a RockShox air fork with 100mm of easily adjustable travel. Easy-to-use and reliable Shimano 2×11 gears, for exceptional range. Strong hydraulic disc brakes, for better stopping. And a remote lockout for the fork, so you’re always in control. That’s how good.

RRP: 999

11. Brand: Frog Bikes

Product: MTB 62, MTB 69 & MTB 72

Distributor: Independent bike shops

Description: Children can embark on thrilling adventures on Frog’s mountain bikes, carefully crafted with age-specific components that ensure optimal performance. These exceptional kids’ MTBs belong to the esteemed Push The Limits range, designed specifically for older children. Catering to ages 8 to 13+ years, these bikes come in three different sizes, ensuring a perfect fit for every young rider.

RRP: From £835.00

12. Brand: TRP

Product: EVO12 Groupset

Distributor: Upgrade Bikes

Description: Introducing EVO12 from TRP. The embodiment of EVO and the culmination of TRP’s extensive engineering and development history integrated with the world’s top riders and teams. EVO means we have made advances to our first-generation features such the Hall Lock, silent clutch, and cage release to improve performance and usability.

The Hall Lock all but mitigates drivetrain noise to help riders stay focused and undistracted. EVO12 and EVO7’s instant, silent clutch tames unwanted chain slap and further quiets the entire shifting system. The cage release makes wheel removal a pleasant task. Couple these innovations with the all-new shifter design featuring improved ergonomics and a shift mode switch to allow riders the choice between one upshift per click or a sweep of up to five upshifts per click and you have a shifting system that is quiet, precise and efficient. Finally, carbon or forged alloy crank arms are mated to 1x chainrings with Wave™ tooth profiles to hold the chain securely over the roughest terrain.

The long-awaited new EVO12 and Evo7 Groupset is a game-changer from TRP, and is available to pre-order now from Upgrade Bikes.

RRP: TBC

13. Brand: DMR Bikes

Product: V11 Pedal

Distributor: Upgrade Bikes

Description: For those that favour the durability, compliance and affordability of composite pedals, the new benchmark choice from DMR is here. The V11 is moulded with the same proven shape as the multi award-winning Vault pedal, providing a huge platform with DMR’s unique concave shape that allows your foot to sit deep into the centre for supreme grip.

V11’s durable glass reinforced nylon body features eleven replaceable steel pins each side for rock solid grip. All pins are secured with captive locknuts for ultimate durability. Outer pins are Vault Moto pins that sink deep into your shoe, keeping your foot well and truly planted. V11 is fully rebuildable with the dedicated V11 service kit, guaranteeing ride after ride with no-nonsense performance.

What’s more, Upgrade has just reduced the RRP of the V11 to just £44 a set.

RRP: £44.00

14. Brand: ULTIMATE

Product: Ultimate FLOW Wide Carbon

Distributor: U.S.E,Ltd info@use.group 01798839300

Description: ULTIMATE have revised their mountain carbon bar offering, the popular FLOW, 40mm rise and Nail. 20mm rise, have just got wider. 740 to the optimised 760mm and every riders favourite the 780 is now 800mm. All ULTIMATE bars feature AVT, Anti Vibration Technology. Designed with specific carbon layups to dramatically reduce the vibrations that cause arm pump and hand numbness to improve comfort and importantly control.

RRP: £130 – £135

15. Brand: SQlab

Product: Kids Line – Handlebars, grips, saddles

Distributor: Sean Reynolds, sean@gingerbeardandtruckercapagencies.bike

Description: After 20 years of experience in bike ergonomics, SQlab is finally launching a Kids Line in 2024. Consisting of a saddle in three colorways, grips, and a handlebar, the Kids Line is based on existing SQlab products and scaled down to the anatomy of children. The saddle will be available in 9 and 11cm, matching the most common sizes for children of these respective age groups. The handlebars offer more Backsweep, and the grips higher grip security for smaller hands.

RRP: TBA

16. Brand: Kali

Product: Invader 2.0

Distributor: Oxford Products

Description: The Invader retains its high level of breathability and safety, but has been updated with a dial retention system for a more precise fit. The Invader 2.0 brings an added level of protection when you are looking to get rowdy on your local trails.

All Kali helmets come with a lifetime crash replacement.



Technology

Low Density Layer (LDL) – Rheon. Soft gel padding for rotational and low-g impact protection.

Composite fusion that has in-moulding technology which fuses the shell and EPS foam line. This gives better impact energy management, increased dynamic range – smaller, lighter and stronger.

RRP: £179.99

17. Brand: Limar

Product: Pora Matt Green Helmet

Distributor: Chicken Cyclekit

Description: PORA is the perfect helmet for all mountain lovers, an excellent product at a great price.

The shell extends down the back of the neck for wider coverage. The large visor, with a strong design, guarantees protection from branches, gravel or other obstacles you may encounter when riding, surrounded by nature. So you can ride with confidence and peace of mind that you’ll be as protected as possible from any likely or unlikely event.

RRP: £79.99

18. Brand: Madison Clothing

Product: DTE 3-Layer Jacket

Distributor: Madison

Description: Designed to cope with the very worst that the British weather can throw at you, Madison Clothing’s brand new DTE 3-Layer jacket is ready for the filthiest, wettest conditions. Waterproof, shaped for exceptional comfort and protection with a dropped tail, hem drawcord and large drop pockets, this one will keep you riding no matter what the conditions.

RRP: £199.99

19. Brand: Northwave

Product: Bomb Jersey

Distributor: Raleigh UK

Description: The Bomb short sleeve / long sleeve jersey is a versatile garment ideal for big days out in the mountains. The front panel offers excellent wind protection to keep breezes at bay, while the back panel is focussed on maximum breathability. The stretchy fabric leaves ample room for body armour, so you’re comfortable for those high-mountain riders or multiple park laps.

Ergonomic collar

Stretch fabric

Room for back protector / impact vest / elbow pads

RRP: £59.99 (SS) £64.99 (LS)

20. Brand: 7mesh

Product: Thunder Pant

Distributor: Lyon Cycle

Description: The Thunder Pant from 7mesh is the pant to turn to as the weather declines. Built with two different weights of GORE-TEX Pro, they offer unparalleled water protection, excellent breathability and exceptional durability. These can be put on over shoes, thanks to watertight half leg zippers and stretch Velcro cuffs. They can also be cut to length for the perfect fit.

RRP: £300.00

21. Brand: X5CAPE

Product: X5CAPE 24K Pro MTB Pants

Distributor: X5CAPE

Description: Introducing the long-anticipated X5CAPE Mountain Bike Trail Pants. We’ve worked long and hard to develop this product and we’re super happy with the result, and hope you will be too. They are super flexible and comfortable, whether you’re a novice or a pro these mountain bike pants will be the perfect addition to your MTB kit.

RRP: £70.00

22. Brand: G-FORM

Product: Pro Rugged 2 Knee black

Distributor: Oxford Products

Description: More durability. More comfort. More customized fit. Pro-Rugged Knee Guards deliver more, because you demand it. So bring on more trails with sharp branches and rocks. Pro-Rugged Knee Guards are made with the same legendary, soft, ultra-conforming G-Form technology that hardens on impact. But now with much, much more.



Three protective layers:

Layer 1: DuraTx adds durability to pads and resists tearing or catching.

Layer 2: Body-mapped, impact-absorbing SmartFlex™ pads.

Layer 3: Soft inner foam keeps pads secure and comfortable.

RRP: £84.99

23. Brand: Hiplok

Product: RIDESHIELD

Distributor: Zyrofisher

Description: RIDE SHIELD is a bike and car protector, for use when transporting your bike inside your car. Constructed from padded water-repellent toughened nylon, RIDE SHIELD keeps your car interior clean from oil, grease and mud while the trunk lip cover prevents paintwork scratch to your bike or car when loading and unloading.

When you leave your bike unattended in a parked car, RIDE SHIELD’s integrated security cover and large storage pockets keep your bike and gear out of sight, giving you complete peace of mind to enjoy your ride.

RRP: £119.99

24. Brand: Pirelli

Product: Enduro Race M and DH Race M

Distributor: Extra UK

Description: The new Pirelli Scorpion Race DH M and Scorpion Race Enduro M are the most versatile models in Pirelli’s recently updated MTB range. The super-soft SmartEVO DH compound is combined with large knobs to optimize the grip on all types of terrain without compromising the overall stability of the tyre. The DualWall+ is then a new downhill-specific casing and is made up of a double-ply 60tpi casing, reinforced with a cut-resistant sidewall reinforcement and a rubber bead insert. The DualWall enduro-specific casing is instead made up of a double-ply 120 tpi casing, reinforced with a rubber bead insert. Such structure provides both protection and support while featuring a low weight and the suppleness and speed of an Enduro Race tyre.

RRP: £81.99