The top five jobs in the bike trade this week – 25th August

The BikeBiz jobs board helped filled over 740 positions in 2022, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Editor – BikeBiz/MicromobilityBiz

An exciting opportunity has opened up to lead BikeBiz and MicromobilityBiz editorial team as Editor across both titles. As Editor, you will be responsible for overseeing and producing industry-leading news stories for the BikeBiz and MicromobilityBiz websites while contributing high-quality features for the BikeBiz monthly trade magazine.

Reporting to the Media Director, you will possess excellent organisational and leadership skills, with the ability to work independently and oversee agenda-setting feature ideas and articles, as well as represent the brand at the various trade events the team attends.

You will play an integral role in maintaining the quality and reliability of content across BikeBiz’s digital and print platforms, with a sound knowledge of the importance of social media in today’s landscape. You will be required to commission, write, and edit content for print and online, so a keen eye for detail and fact-checking is a must. We are looking for a creative thinker with the ability to adapt to the evolving world in which the media finds itself.

Brompton folding bike specialist/mechanic (Berlin) – The Urban Mobility Store

We are an established specialised Brompton Bicycle shop in Berlin, Germany. As a gold Brompton retailer we offer the whole range of Brompton bikes from A – T Line/ Electric. Do you have a passion for the subject of Brompton folding bikes / Brompton e-bikes, do you like working with people and used to organising yourself independently and proactively?

Then come to us at The Urban Mobility Store – Brompton specialist in Berlin-Schöneberg. As a Brompton expert / mechanic you work in an attractive atmosphere and in a small team.

Your tasks include processing the accepted orders, quickly finding and eliminating the source of errors. In addition to being interested in folding bikes and having fun dealing with people, we expect that you already have several years of experience with the Brompton folding bike, completed vocational training/ training on the job and have a high school diploma.

Special previous knowledge such as training/professional experience (bicycle mechanic) is a big advantage.

Video Creative – Tailfin

At Tailfin, we design, engineer, and manufacture Technical Bikepacking Equipment for all types of cycling. Based in the heart of Bristol, we’re a fast-growing team of bike lovers who are passionate about the outdoors, product innovation, and raising the bar in the bikepacking industry.

We believe in a love-what-you-do-do-what-you-love type of business and the company culture we’re building is something that we’re extremely proud of. Regular team road, gravel, and MTB rides, a relaxed and modern working environment, and quarterly bikepacking team getaways are some of the things you can expect whilst working here at Tailfin.

We’re looking for an enthusiastic person with experience and passion for digital content and video, to help support our growing team. You will be responsible for creating engaging film to tell stories to help build and showcase our brand, alongside creating informative in-house studio-based content to help explain our products to customers and potential customers.

Retail Manager Plus – XO Bikes

At XO Bikes, all our bikes are donated, recycled, and fully refurbished by professional bike mechanics who are all trained onsite at our Lewisham workshop. We sell these bikes on our website and at our 2 shops – one outside of Wandsworth’s Southside shopping centre (opened July 2023) and one inside Lewisham Shopping Centre (opened Feb 2023). We are small, loud and beautiful. We aim to be excellent and to stand out in the bike industry as a bike shop with a mission to provide bikes you can trust whilst rebuilding lives at the same time.

We are looking for a Retail Manager Plus. What’s the Plus? Someone who is as passionate about the bikes and the mission of XO as we are. You will be a critical player, ensuring that our customers receive the best possible service, and help us ensure that our workshop works efficiently to meet customer demand.

You’ll be responsible for all aspects of running our two shops. That will involve building a team, working out rotas, rotating stock, pricing products, ensuring the shops are inviting and accessible, and above all welcoming to customers. You should have good knowledge of the bike industry, be excellent at delivering first class customer service, selling and after sales care. We depend on our reputation (word of mouth, plus 5* Google reviews), and you and your team will be essential in making this happen.

Sales Agent for South UK – JULBO

We are looking for a sales agent to support the development of our range of bike sunglasses, and protection equipment in South UK. Objective: to rely on your network of bike stores and proximity in order to develop the sales of our brand in the UK.

You’ll be supported by a powerful and dedicated back-office team, including a B2B website to facilitate the process of replenishing your accounts. You’ll also have a Customer Relationship Management (CRM) tool to record orders and have full visibility of your territory’s performance indicators.

Candidates should have: proven sales experience and track record in the cycle industry, ability to make cold calls and create opportunities, availability to travel to visit customers and participate to industry events. If you’re looking forward to a long-term partner with a sporty, dynamic, young innovative team, we are waiting for you.