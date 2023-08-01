August 2023 edition of BikeBiz is live now

Share Facebook

Ever-evolving

Anyone with the right kind of social media algorithm may have spotted those eye-opening videos that trace the development of elite-level downhill racing over the past 30 years.

From those early days of John Tomac tearing around grass corners on a tiny hardtail, through to the huge travel 29-inch wheel beasts capable of carrying riders through events like the mind-blowing Red Bull Hardline, these videos reveal just some of the dramatic change in the MTB scene over the last few decades.

From the aggressive hardtail market, to the exciting developments in e-bikes, and even the ever-raging debate around gravel bikes (are they just 90s MTBs?), the mountain bike market is one of the fastest growing and most rider-appealing of categories.

In this month’s BikeBiz, dedicated to the MTB market, we delve into every corner of the discipline, including freelance writer Rebecca Morley’s exploration of the e-MTB market, its growing popularity, and what it means for the wider industry.

We also hear from US-based component brand PNW on its plans to target the UK market, and I recount my adventure to the hills of Frankfurt, Germany to test the new Bosch e-MTB system.

This month, we are also very excited to launch the 2023 BikeBiz Awards, by introducing our 14-strong judging panel of industry experts, and all the key dates you need know to get involved.

For the product-focus in this edition, our staff writer Daniel Blackham dives into his favourite products on display at this year’s Eurobike show, and we also look at the vast array of MTB products and winter accessories in our regular sector guides.

For a true reflection of the rapid innovation, the versatility, and most importantly the fun that a bike can offer, you need look no further than the mountain bike market – we aim to give you a glimpse into that wonderful world in this edition of the mag.

Alex Ballinger,

Editor

BIKEBIZ AWARDS

7: ​​Meet our expert panel of 15 judges along with all the information on nominations and voting as the BikeBiz awards return for 2023

NEWS HUB

10: The latest developments from across the bike trade

RISE OF E-MTB

15: Rebecca Morley takes a look at the mountain bike sector, the benefits of riding electric and what’s behind their rise in popularity

RETAILERS

19: Luke Balnave from The Family Bike Club in London tells BikeBiz how he plans to get more families on bikes.

BIG INTERVIEW

23: Georgia Yexley is one of the most respected voices in the micromobility space. Daniel Blackham caught up with her to hear about her new venture, Loud Mobility

DISTRIBUTORS

27: BikeBiz catches up with Paul Elliot from Bob Elliot

EVENTS

31: Alex Ballinger speaks to Christine von Breitenbuch and Stefan Fischer from IAA Mobility on how micromobility fits into the historic car show

MICROMOBILITY

34: Papaya founder Santi Ureta explains the inspiration behind the fleet management platform

38: MiRider has invested in gearbox technology on its bikes. Rebecca Bland explores how the technology will help riders

OPINION

40: Kate Allan from Compete PR on how LinkedIn can support businesses

APPOINTMENTS

42: This month’s movers and shakers throughout the cycle industry

BRANDS

44: Five mins with e-bike brand Mycle

47: BikeBiz speaks to PNW founder Aaron Kerson to hear about their plans for the UK MTB market

50: Alex Ballinger travels to the hills just outside of Frankfurt to test the new lightweight Bosch motor ecosystem

PRODUCTS

53: Daniel Blackham rounds up some of the latest and greatest products on show at Eurobike 2023

55: New products and sector guides, including mountain bikes, accessories, and clothing (59) and winter accessories and clothing (65)