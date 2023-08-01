Pivot introduces Shuttle AM with Bosch Performance CX motor

Share Facebook

Pivot Cycles has introduced a new Shuttle to its product line-up, the AM.

The Arizona-based brand touts the new model as “an all-mountain masterpiece” designed for versatility and all-day riding.

It comes in three spec levels: Ride, Pro and a Team model at the top of the range which is limited to a run of 500 bikes.

All three have 148mm of rear travel, a 160mm Fox fork and purpose-built all-mountain

geometry.

Shuttle AM is the brand’s first bike to benefit from the latest-generation Bosch Performance CX motor.

The range-topping Team build features the limited-edition Performance CX Race motor, 750Wh battery with Bosch PowerMore range extender capability.

Shuttle AM is carbon throughout, with both front and rear triangles made from the material.

As has become standard on all Pivot full-sus bikes, the Shuttle AM features Dave Weagle’s DW Link suspension which the brand says is “the perfect platform” for Pivot’s e-MTB’s, providing optimal amount of anti-squat, enabling it to harness the full power of the drive system.

By constructing the Shuttle AM with a vertical shock layout, Pivot says they can build a more compact frame that is both stiffer and lighter.

The design also allows for full size water bottle clearance on all sizes or a range extender.

To improve customisation, Pivot has added a flip chip to allow riders to configure geometry.

Moving from the “High” to “Low” setting changes the BB height from 35.0cm to 34.5cm and steepens the head and seat angles by .4 degrees.

Three build options allow all riders to select the spec that complements personal riding style.

The range-topping Team build features SRAM’s new XX transmission, Shimano XTR brakes, lightweight carbon cranks, and carbon wheels.

Both Pro and Team levels feature a Fox Factory Float X rear shock providing 148mm of rear travel and a Fox Factory 36mm Grip 2 fork with 160mm of travel up front.

Ride level builds feature a Fox Performance Float X rear shock providing 148mm of rear travel and a Fox Performance 36mm Grip fork with 160mm of travel up front.

Pivot’s UK distributor Saddleback will be receiving stock shortly, so if any dealers are interested in stocking the Shuttle AM, contact a Saddleback rep or the sales team.

They will also be added to the Saddleback demo fleet, so will be available on a demo day soon.

UK RRPs are still to be confirmed