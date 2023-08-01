Lee Kidger leaves role as Raleigh UK managing director

Share Facebook

Lee Kidger has taken the decision to leave his role as managing director of Raleigh UK.

Kidger’s last working day at the Nottingham-based bike manufacturer was Friday, July 28, although he remains an employee of the company until the end of September.

Following the announcement, Kidger said: “It has been a fantastic nine years at Raleigh, starting off as a sales rep for East Anglia and North London, finishing up with a great three years as managing director.

“I would like to personally thank everyone that has supported Raleigh and myself – we couldn’t have continued to bring Raleigh and all our other brands, both bikes and P&A to cyclists in the UK and Ireland without you.”

Kidger took up the role of managing director in June 2020, tasked with a rebrand of Raleigh as the company continued to shift its strategy towards cargo and e-bikes.

He helped navigate the brand through the coronavirus pandemic and multiple lockdowns, as well as overseeing the opening of Raleigh’s experience centre in Nottingham, and product launches including the new Motus, Modum, Centros range and 40th anniversary edition of the Tuff Burner BMX.

Most recently, Kidger helped deliver the relaunch of the Raleigh Chopper.

Christoph Mannel, Accell Group CCO, said: “We thank Lee for his efforts over the past few years in which he has built a great team in the UK. His pro-activity and energy have boosted our heritage Raleigh brand and its reputation. We wish Lee every success with the next steps in his career.”

Netherlands’ Accell Group purchased Raleigh in 2012.

While the brand retains a design function at its Nottingham headquarters, the bicycles are all manufactured at Accell sites in mainland Europe, with many of them made at a specialist e-bike facility in Hungary.