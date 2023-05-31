Raleigh relaunches the Chopper as a limited edition, based on the 1970s MK2

British bicycle brand Raleigh has announced the relaunch of the Chopper.

With original MK2 Choppers still selling for a pretty penny at auctions today, Raleigh brand fans have been demanding a new Chopper from the Nottinghamshire-based bicycle company for decades.

After four years of research and product development, Raleigh is ready to launch the remake of the 1970s icon.

Though bringing the bike into 2023 has legally required a few minor tweaks, the new Chopper is as close to the original as possible.

Those familiar with the model will still find the one-piece saddle, mid-frame gear shifter, and sissy bar which has been slightly lowered.

Raleigh is no stranger to a heritage remake with the Super Tuff Burner and the TI-Raleigh seeing retro editions in recent years.

The Chopper went through a similar detailed process, with 3D modelling of original MK2 bikes to produce CAD designs for the new frame.

The brand says that the designers spent many hours “agonising over the details that make this new bike special”. This includes the decals, the CNC head tube, working sprung one piece saddle, one-piece handlebar and stem, as well as the UK-made working 3 speed shifter unit.

Lee Kidger, managing director at Raleigh, said: “The Raleigh Chopper is the most iconic bike Raleigh has ever made, arguably the most iconic bike in British history. Selling millions of units worldwide during the 70’s; the Chopper cemented its place in British culture and to this day evokes a feeling of nostalgia for the era.

“This new model is as close as we could get to the original Mk2 released in 1972, while still meeting today’s required standards.

“The Chopper is still seen by the Raleigh team as the jewel in the brand’s crown. A legacy to be admired, protected, and never forgotten.”

The limited edition Chopper will be launched in the two original colours – Infrared and Ultraviolet, although quantity hasn’t been confirmed.

It will be available to purchase online from Raleigh on Tuesday, June 20, at 12pm, at an RRP of £950.

A range of compatible spares will be available, with most being back compatible with the different Chopper models.

