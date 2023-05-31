Indoor cycling app Rouvy partners with PaceUp Media for global PR activity

Share Facebook

Rouvy, the virtual cycling app, has enlisted cycling and adventure sports PR and marketing agency PaceUp Media to deliver global PR services.

PaceUp will be communicating and activating key partnerships, developing creative PR campaigns and providing the media with product news and content, all with a global focus spanning cycling and triathlon.

Tom Copeland, PaceUp Media director, said: “As a team comprising cyclists and triathletes, riding indoors has been a part of all of our lives for many years. Professionally, we have an abundance of experience working with indoor cycling brands on both sides of the equation, representing both hardware and software platforms.

“The opportunity to work with a well established market leader such as Rouvy as they look to build greater rider affinity and attract new audiences, is an exciting prospect and we’re looking forward to getting to know the wonderful Rouvy team and platform better. The riding experience Rouvy provides is simply beautiful.”

Rouvy was founded by Petr Samek and his younger brother Jiri, who created a timing company and results management software with two friends. At the same time, they began creating the first prototypes of software they could use to augment their own training.

In 2011, the company partnered with US-based Saris Group (makers of Cyclops trainers), which launched them into a new, global market. From 2013 on, they grew into a full-blown cycling tool and year-round personal training platform.

In 2017, the name “Rouvy” replaced all former versions of the company name.

Fast forward to 2023, the platform hosts more than 1,300 real-world routes, filmed in high definition and enhanced with AR, allowing riders to explore the world or train on famous routes.

Petra Hájková, head of brand and communication at Rouvy, said: “Rouvy is at an incredibly exciting stage of its growth and development, so partnering with an agency which can help us elevate our position globally, within cycling, triathlon, fitness, lifestyle and technology spaces was key.

“We’re looking forward to building a successful partnership with PaceUp Media and seeing them utilise their PR experience, industry knowledge and well-established network to help Rouvy continue to provide even more riders with motivating and immersive indoor riding experiences.”