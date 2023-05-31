Cube’s new Flying Circus 240 now available at Oneway Bike

Oneway Bike, the exclusive distributor for Cube in the UK and Ireland, has announced the arrival of the Flying Circus 240.

Designed specifically for young riders with a passion for catching air, the dirt bike is now in stock and ready to ship.

Understanding the unique demands of young riders, Cube drew upon its experience in building full-size jump bikes to create the Flying Circus 240.

This bike maintains the same level of stiffness, strength, and balance as its larger counterpart, ensuring it can handle all the rough and tumble that young riders can throw at it.

The Flying Circus 240 has been engineered as a proportioned jump bike – tough, agile, and has a geometry specifically designed to enhance aerial performance.

This bike comes equipped with an RST Snyper air fork and Cube wheels wrapped in Schwalbe Billy Bonkers tyres.

It relies on Clarks disc brakes for stopping power, with a single-speed setup ensuring that young riders can focus on the trails or pump track.

Specification

Frame: Aluminium Lite, AMF, Tapered Headtube, BSA BB, Dirt Jump Optimised, Pumptrack Optimised, Adjustable Dropouts

Size: 24″

Suspension fork: RST Snyper 24″, 100mm

Braking system: Clarks Clout 1, Hydr. Disc Brake (160/160)

Front hub: CUBE Alloy Light, QR, 6-Bolt

Rear hub: CUBE Mi-7R, Singlespeed, Bolt-Axle, 6-Bolt

Weight: 10.2 kg

Price: £1,099

In December 2021, Oneway Bike moved to a brand new building at the Christa Ehrlichhof in Rotterdam.

During the design of this state-of-the-art building, attention was paid to the use of sustainable materials. In addition, numerous sustainable solutions have been integrated, resulting in a completely energy-neutral building. This means that Oneway Bike has not only achieved the highest standard of energy efficiency, but is also completely self-sufficient in terms of energy.

“At Oneway Bike we strive for a greener future and we want to inspire others to take the same path,” says Harm Kruijne, CFO of Oneway Bike. “We have made significant investments to optimize our new office building and achieve the highest energy label. This is a milestone that makes us proud and we hope it will be an example for other companies.”