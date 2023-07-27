Magura Bosch Parts & Services appoints Jens Wiese as key account manager for Europe

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Magura Bosch Parts & Services (MBPS) has further expanded its field service activities in Europe.

Jens Wiese, who has been area sales manager in the Germany East area since 2003 with a brief interruption, is taking on the role of key account manager for Europe with immediate effect.

As a result, Wiese is now responsible for looking after some of MBPS’s largest customers across the continent.

Following the appointment, Timo Kieninger, director of marketing and sales (ppa.) at MBPS, said: “The fact that Jens Wiese is now moving on within the company is the right next step for him, after successful years in his sales territory.

“We are pleased to have found in Jens a competent and committed contact person for our key accounts, who knows his stuff and will drive our consistent customer-first strategy.”

Area sales managers and key account managers of MBPS continue to be under the direct management of Roland Danner.

The team directly covers the main European markets for MBPS and Magura and consists of five employees in Germany, three employees in France and Belgium and two colleagues each in the Netherlands and across the UK.

Kieninger added: “Thanks to this strong team, we have the possibility to be on site with our customers quickly and to support them where they need our help.”

As a trading and service organisation, MBPS positions and sells the high-tech components of the Magura and Bosch eBike brands in the European two-wheeler trade.

More than 170 employees at four EU sites offer a complete range of services for the products of both parent companies.

Read more: British e-bike brand Volt partners with Blike to launch subscription scheme

Last year, MBPS strengthened its presence in the UK, moving into new premises in to accommodate growth.

With approximately 440 square metres, the location in Normanton on Soar in the greater Nottingham-Leicester area offers 200% more storage space than the previous site.

These new capacities will also enable MBPS to expand the product range variety and increase the stock per article. The importance of both of these advantages has increased significantly since Brexit, the company said.