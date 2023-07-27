British e-bike brand Volt partners with Blike to launch subscription scheme

Share Facebook

Volt e-bikes has announced the launch of a cancel anytime subscription model in conjunction with e-bike rental provider Blike.

The scheme will allow customers across the UK to pay a monthly fee for their Volt e-bike.

Starting from £80 per month, riders can choose from a selection of Volt’s bikes, including the urban commuter focused London, the flagship Pulse, and the Kensington.

Volt says it wants to ensure that when riders join, they have a “worry-free experience”, and that’s why they’re launching their first subscription scheme, which is aimed at increasing both financial and technical accessibility.

The cancel anytime scheme also includes Blike’s professional bike assembly, set-up, and demo; helping riders get straight into the saddle.

Alongside a yearly service carried out by Blike’s expert mechanics, their partnership with London-based bike repair firm Fettle ensures that riders have access to on the road repairs or extra servicing.

Beyond lowering the financial and technical barriers to access, the new scheme is also suited for those looking to exclusively enjoy their e-bikes during the summer months without a large financial outlay, and for those with variable financial situations.

Volt also provides interest-free financing options across their full range, and is a member of both the Cycle to Work scheme and TFL’s scrappage scheme; providing commuters with financial incentives to transition towards sustainable transport.

James Metcalfe, Volt founder,said: “At Volt, we’re on a mission to encourage as many people as possible to join the e-bike revolution by increasing access to sustainable transport.

“Partnering with Blike’s subscription scheme is the next natural step for us and perfectly complements our existing financing options. We’re excited to help new riders across the country get in the saddle of a Volt e-bike.”

Tim Carrigan, Blike Founder, added: “We’re pleased to be partnering with Volt to be able to offer more riders easy, accessible, and hassle-free ways to move towards sustainable transport.

“We look forward to seeing how users respond to the latest exciting additions to our scheme.”