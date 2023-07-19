Volt collaborates with Mad Squirrel Brewery to create Post-Ride beer

Share Facebook

Volt e-bikes has announced a new collaboration with Mad Squirrel Brewery to launch a limited edition Post-Ride beer.

Coming in at an abv of 3.7%, the tropical, single hop pale ale is described by Mad Squirrel as “ideal for a midday break on a hot summer’s day or as a post-ride refreshment after a long journey”.

The beer is available from the Hertfordshire based brewery’s website, their taprooms in Bucks and Herts, and their suppliers across the UK.

James Metcalfe, Volt founder, said: “At Volt, we’re always looking to partner with brands that align with our values and culture. The team have always enjoyed Mad Squirrel’s beers, so we were eager to take the opportunity to collaborate with them to provide riders with the perfect post-ride beer, just in time for the summer season.”

The collaboration reflects Volt’s commitment to look beyond the cycling industry and partner with other UK brands bringing sustainable practices to their sector.

Mad Squirrel is investing in new technologies to reduce waste and increase recycling from the brewing process, as well as utilising rainwater collection facilities and solar panels.

The brewers’ ‘Slurry Silo’ holds old hops that would have gone to waste and when full the contents are transported to an anaerobic digestion plant where they are converted into biofuel.

Greg Blesson, managing director at Mad Squirrel, added: “We’re excited to be partnering with Volt, who are driving innovation and adoption in the active transport industry.

“Our post-ride beer is perfect for cyclists and drinkers who want a low abv beer that doesn’t compromise on taste. We can’t wait to hear the public’s reaction to our latest collaboration beer.”

To celebrate the new partnership, Volt is launching a nationwide competition where entrants can win a customised Volt London, Volt’s award-winning commuter-focused urban e-bike.

Alongside this, entrants can also win cases of the Post-Ride beer and exclusive Volt x Mad Squirrel branded merchandise. Full details of the competition are available online.