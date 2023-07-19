Bicycle Association to consult members on Cycling Industry Growth Plan

Share Facebook

Bicycle Association Members and Investors in Cycling are being invited to take part in a consultation on its Cycle Industry Growth Plan, which will be published later this year.

The Bicycle Association’s Industry Growth Plan aims to change the debate, positioning the industry as an integral part of the solutions to the UK’s economic, health, and climate challenges.

This includes taking into account all of the growth and investment opportunities that will flow from this.

The consultation, which is taking place via an online form and series of member webinars, will run to Thursday, August 31.

A spokesperson for the Bicycle Association said: “We’re now in the consultation phase with members and encouraging as many as possible to get in touch.

“Over the next few months we will have more information about the Growth Plan and will share it with you.”

As well as members, the Bicycle Association is also hoping to engage with as many key stakeholders from the industry and MPs as possible.

Members can login to the BA website to find out more and take part in the consultation.

Earlier this year, the Bicycle Association also pledged its support to the Women in Transport Equity Index, a project to help revolutionise diversity and equity in the transport sector.

The Equity Index will survey the industry with 10 mandatory and ten optional questions, providing valuable data to help the cycling and transport industry achieve greater diversity and equity.

This marks a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts to promote diversity and inclusivity within the transport sector. The Index seeks to identify and address the real gender diversity in transport-related positions, fostering an environment where all individuals have equal access to opportunities and resources.

The project has the official support of the All-Party Parliamentary Groups (APPGs) for Cycling and Walking, and for Women in Transport.