Auction of Mate Bikes scheduled after UK arm enters administration

An auction of Mate Bikes is set to take place next month after the UK arm of the brand entered into administration earlier this year
Hilco Valuation Services will host the auction on behalf of the joint administrators on Wednesday, August 2.
A range of boxed and unboxed Mate e-bikes will be available, including limited edition Palm Angels models.
Also on offer is a number of accessories and parts, including boxed Mate 3-pin lithium ion batteries, shop display units, Park Tool bike stands, a Vauxhall Movano, and a Mitsubishi fork lift.
Viewing is available prior to the auction in Woolwich, London.
Mate was founded by siblings Christian Adel Michael and Julie Kronstrøm Carton in 2016.
In February 2022, the brand opened their first UK store at Seven Dial’s 72 Neal Street in London.
Spanning two floors and totalling 2,096 sq ft, Mate Seven Dials stocked its full collection of foldable e-bikes in several colourways.
The Seven Dials store also offered test rides that allowed visitors to trial the e-bikes. The space, designed to be an experiential store, showcased Mate’s exclusive retail collaborations, including CR x Mate and a capsule wardrobe with Palm Angels.
Full list of items going to auction
- 18 Boxed Mate X / Mate City Electric Bikes (RRP £1,995 – £2,950) Including Limited Edition Palm Angels Models
- 12 Unboxed Mate X / Mate City Electric Bikes (RRP £1,995 – £2,950). Some Unused
- A Range of Mate Accessories and Parts Including Boxed Mate 3 Pin Lithium Ion Batteries
- Various High Quality Cycling Accessories, Some Available Individually, Others in Lots
- Shop Display Unit and Ancillary Items Such as 65 Inch Flatscreen TVs
- Park Tool Deluxe Single Arm Electric Bike Repair Stands
- Vauxhall Movano Ecoflex Panel Van, Registration No. M88 BKE, 2019, Mileage 79654, Rear
View Camera
- Mitsubishi Cdia 15 Tripple Mast Electric Fork Lift, Model FB15 PNT, Date of Manufacture 2012