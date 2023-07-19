Auction of Mate Bikes scheduled after UK arm enters administration

Share Facebook

An auction of Mate Bikes is set to take place next month after the UK arm of the brand entered into administration earlier this year

Hilco Valuation Services will host the auction on behalf of the joint administrators on Wednesday, August 2.

A range of boxed and unboxed Mate e-bikes will be available, including limited edition Palm Angels models.

Also on offer is a number of accessories and parts, including boxed Mate 3-pin lithium ion batteries, shop display units, Park Tool bike stands, a Vauxhall Movano, and a Mitsubishi fork lift.

Viewing is available prior to the auction in Woolwich, London.

Mate was founded by siblings Christian Adel Michael and Julie Kronstrøm Carton in 2016.

In February 2022, the brand opened their first UK store at Seven Dial’s 72 Neal Street in London.

Spanning two floors and totalling 2,096 sq ft, Mate Seven Dials stocked its full collection of foldable e-bikes in several colourways.

The Seven Dials store also offered test rides that allowed visitors to trial the e-bikes. The space, designed to be an experiential store, showcased Mate’s exclusive retail collaborations, including CR x Mate and a capsule wardrobe with Palm Angels.

Full list of items going to auction