Carbitex announces new leadership appointments and manufacturing shift to Asia

Carbitex, the carbon fibre composites brand focused on footwear, travel, and accessories, has announced updates to strengthen its position in the market and enhance the customer experience.

These developments include a strategic shift in manufacturing operations, the company founder, Junus Khan, stepping back into the role of company president, and the hire of Patrick Sinner to lead brand product development.

To ensure seamless operations and the ability to handle projects of any size, the company has shifted its manufacturing process and location.

By outsourcing manufacturing operations to Asia, Carbitex can operate close to brand manufacturing centres to increase efficiency, reduce lead times, and improve local support.

This also allows Carbitex’s US lab to dedicate its resources to engineering and innovation.

To oversee this restructure, Carbitex is welcoming back Junus Khan, the company’s founder, as president.

After spending the last five years laying the groundwork in Asia and working with partners and their factories to integrate Carbitex’s technology into commercial-ready products, Khan’s experience will help the company navigate this phase.

Khan said: “It’s a rare opportunity to be in a position to reformat a business with the benefit of hindsight while carrying forward the successes.

“Our new structure enables us to focus on our core – technology development, sales, and marketing. I’m excited to be running the company again.”

Additionally, Carbitex has confirmed Patrick Sinner as the vice president of brand product development.

As the previous head of footwear at SquareOne, Sinner planned, designed, and engineered products, and spent more than 300 days in Asia bringing those products to life.

On his appointment, Khan added: “Having worked with Patrick as a customer for the past eight years, it is exciting to now have the opportunity to work together at Carbitex. It is exceedingly uncommon to find someone like Patrick in the footwear space.

“His combination of engineering, design, and manufacturing experience brings a comprehensive skill set and a complementary perspective to our team.”