‘I’m super proud of all we achieved’ – Fli director thanks partners as distributor ceases trading

Fli Distribution has ceased trading with immediate effect.

The owners of the Huddersfield-based distributor notified dealers and suppliers at the start of July, citing the impact of Brexit and restrictions impacting their ability to work with brands in the EU.

In an update provided to BikeBiz, Colin Williams, director of Fli, said: “It has been a great experience running this company and I’m super proud of all we achieved over the years. It’s impossible for me to thank everyone who’s supported us on this roller coaster of an adventure individually.

“The list of companies (suppliers, customers and partners in other ways) and individuals who have been part of this story in our evolution from race team management into distributor and agency is a very long one. It has defined a big chunk of my life and introduced me to many people who I’m sure will be lifelong friends.

“Now is a time to ride, catch up with friends that I’ve not had time to see over the past few years of chaos and breathe a bit. Who knows what the future has in store for me, but this era has come to an end.”

Fli started out as Fli Race Team Management, before transitioning to distribution in the mid-2000s with Reverse and their in-house bike brand Solid Bikes.

The distributor was also known for supplying KTM bicycles to the UK market for more than a decade.

That relationship came to an end earlier this year after a “mutually agreeable” end to the contract was reached by the two parties.

A statement from the distributor said: “Fli Distribution were confirmed as KTM’s UK representatives back in January 2012, and now just over 10 years later it is now time to announce the end of that relationship.

“We at Fli have been proud to represent such a strong and historic brand and to have been part of its growth over the last decade. However, it is time for a change and we are able to now officially confirm that the negotiations between Fli and KTM have successfully concluded and a mutually agreeable end to the agency contract has been reached.

“We would like to thank all our KTM dealers past and present for their custom, support and friendship.”