Bikmo partners with the Caravan and Motorhome Club

Bikmo, a provider of specialist insurance for cyclists, has announced it is working with the Caravan and Motorhome Club.

This collaboration will offer insurance to members of the Caravan and Motorhome Club at an exclusive rate of 12 months for the price of 11, with additional cover benefits, and the option for new bikes to receive 14 days free cover.

The tie up between Bikmo and the Caravan and Motorhome Club represents a shared commitment to supporting outdoor enthusiasts.

Non-members will also be able to purchase bike insurance through the Caravan and Motorhome Club and benefit from the enhanced cover, which has been developed exclusively for the club to suit the needs of caravan, motorhome and campervan owners.

Including the additional club benefits, anyone getting insured directly through the Caravan and Motorhome Club offer will include accidental damage and theft cover for, bikes locked to a bike rack on a vehicle, caravan or trailer, bikes left unattended in a locked caravan or motorhome, and bikes locked to a caravan or trailer

Sian Keen, head of partnerships in the UK and Ireland at Bikmo, said: “We’re really excited to be partnering with the Caravan and Motorhome Club. For us, there is no better way to explore than on a bike, and we know many club members agree. We look forward to protecting members to keep them riding, wherever they are in the world.”

Harvey Alexander, Caravan and Motorhome Club director of marketing and membership services, added: “We know how much our members love to get out and about on their bikes and we’re delighted to be able to offer them insurance with Bikmo cycle insurance so they can continue to enjoy their cycling hobby with peace of mind knowing we’ve got them covered.

“It’s important to the club to be able to offer members great value products and Bikmo insurance, with discounts for club members, offers real value for money.”