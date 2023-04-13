Fli Distribution and KTM part ways after 10 years

Share Facebook

UK distributor Fli has announced that it has parted ways with KTM after a 10 year partnership.

The Huddersfield-based supplier first joined forces with KTM Bikes in January 2012, but on April 12, 2023 Fli announced that their relationship would be coming to an end.

Fli Distribution will cease to be KTM’s UK representative from May 31.

A statement from the distributor said: “Fli Distribution were confirmed as KTM’s UK representatives back in January 2012, and now just over 10 years later it is now time to announce the end of that relationship.

“We at Fli have been proud to represent such a strong and historic brand and to have been part of its growth over the last decade. However, it is time for a change and we are able to now officially confirm that the negotiations between Fli and KTM have successfully concluded and a mutually agreeable end to the agency contract has been reached.

“Fli Distribution will cease to be KTM’s UK representatives on the 31st May 2023. We wish KTM all the best in their search for a new partner in the UK.

“We would like to thank all our KTM dealers past and present for their custom, support and friendship.”

KTM (Kronreif & Trunkenpolz Mattighofen) is an Austrian motorbike brand, founded in 1934.

Since the 1960s, KTM has also manufactured bicycles, and in the 1990s split its bicycle division into a separate wing.

Today the brand offers a range of bikes, from cyclocross, to kid’s bikes, e-bikes and city machines.

In summer 2022, KTM returned to the US through an exclusive distribution partnership with Messingschlager USA.

Stefan Limbrunner, managing director for KTM, said at the time: “USA is the largest and therefore most important market in the world. You really need good partners for that. The combination of NAC, Messingschlager and KTM Bike Industries is exactly what we have been looking for. Competence, distribution and passion for the bicycle market and cyclists. We are happy that things are finally getting started together.”