British track cycling star Kian Emadi-Coffin joins Oxford Products IBD support team 

Former track cycling star Kian Emadi-Coffin has been appointed to the Oxford Products IBD support team, following his recent retirement from professional cycling.

Emadi-Coffin, from Stoke-on-Trent, raced competitively from the age of 13 and has represented Great Britain at the UCI Track Cycling World Championships and England at the Commonwealth games.

His new role at Oxford Products, based in Witney in Oxfordshire, will be his first job outside of professional cycling, and see him work closely with Oxford retail partners.

Oxford sales manager Vincenzo Iannidinardi said: “The discipline and work ethic required to hit the heights as a professional athlete will certainly be helpful in what is a demanding role. Kian is keen to work hard serving our retail partners, whilst remaining a powerful advocate for the industry. We look forward to giving him every support in his new career.”

Emadi-Coffin began his racing career across disciplines, including track, road, and cyclocross, before he turned his focus to track sprinting.

At 18, Emadi-Coffin moved to Manchester to join the British Cycling podium programme, representing GB at the 2013 Track World Championships and England at the 2014 Commonwealth Games, where he won his first senior medal, silver in the team sprint.

After a back injury in 2014 took Emadi out of the running for the 2016 Olympics, he then switched to the endurance squad, and medalled seven times for his country since then, most recently securing bronze in the team pursuit at the 2021 Track World Championships.

Oxford Products said: “This will be Kian’s first ‘regular’ job, having only recently retired from a long career in professional cycling, and it will provide him with an opportunity to exercise his commercial brain (using his maths degree!) whilst sharing his passion for and giving something back to the industry which has supported him for so many years.”

Dealers can contact Emadi-Coffin on 07391 407183 or via email at Kian@oxprod.com.