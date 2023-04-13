The Cycle Show 2023 preview: Products from Mavic, Ison, Upgrade, Di Luca and more 

Share Facebook

Taking place from 21st-23rd April 2023 at the iconic Alexandra Palace venue in North London, The Cycle Show brings together a variety of exhibitors from the cycle and e-mobility sectors, aimed at both consumers and retailers.

For 2023, the Friday 21st will be the trade-focus day and grand opening – dealers can access the show any day, but Friday trade guests will get special access to the VIP lounge, including free tea and coffee.

This year’s show will feature a host of talks from professional bike riders and industry figures, demo tracks to test ride bikes, retro exhibitions to offer blasts from the past, as well as activities for kids. Here are just some of the highlights from the show worth looking out for:

Mavic – Sean Dines – UK & Ireland country manager

“The show lets us connect with consumers and present our latest innovations and technologies, whilst using this interaction to better understand the needs of the diverse world of cycling. This year we will be presenting a wide range of products from the Ultimate in Perfection, the Cosmic Carbon Ultimate to the E-Deemax range of wheelsets, not forgetting the AllRoad Gravel wheelsets.

“After visiting last year’s show and seeing the attendance, and professionalism of the show and brands in attendance, coupled with easy access and on-site parking, we had to be part of the show in 2023. E-Bike and Urban bikes continue to show a year-on-year increase in the number of bikes being produced, seeing this all in one location and so close to the capital is great to see.”

Ison Distribution – Lloyd Townsend – managing director

“The show represents a place and time where new items or unique products are often announced into the market. We believe that the show is a great opportunity for interested consumers to ‘see and touch’ the products that they may not normally be able to do. The real-life aspects of the show also enables customers to talk with brands and personalities from the industry, which is something that is relatively unique. Many fans also get the opportunity to meet some of their icons. Show only promotions are also something that visitors can often enjoy. Being in London and accessible by train and public transport from more or less anywhere makes it easy for customers to visit. The iconic setting high up over the city gives a great view if you need a break from being inside a show hall. 20 years ago we were showing Halo wheels and rims – they have developed massively since then to become one of the UK’s premier wheel brands.”

In 2023 – we will be bringing/showcasing:

Halo Wheels: The range of wheels from MTB, gravel and road to choose from, new wheels in track, gravel and road types, including carbon, Sam Pilgrim’s new bike and Matt Jones’ Marin.

Surly bikes: The latest line-up of Surlys, including an all new entry-level model. • All City bikes: New frames and bike models in their beautifully finished paint schemes.

Renthal: We will also be showcasing the full range of bars, grips and stems; Aaron Gwin’s DH WC Intense factory bike will be on show; we hope to also have Beth Shriever (Olympic gold medalist, Renthal and HT BMX racing team rider) with an autograph session too.

HT pedals: World Championship winning clipless pedals and several new models

Benno Etility (e-cargo) bikes: The ’23 range and new models including the radical 46er.

Squire locks: New models including ‘wearable’ locks for the first time

Assos – Philip Smith – Sales director UK & Ireland

“Assos of Switzerland is looking forward to The Cycle Show this year to showcase one of our most exciting collections for SS23. With new products in the racing collections for men and women, complete new TRAIL and gravel systems, and advancements in the endurance lines, we’ve got equipment for many types of rider. We will have our dedicated team on hand to answer questions on the brand and products, and with the show being in London, it means we can direct customers towards our boutique on Regent Street and to our extensive network of nearby dealers, for further help and support.”

Upgrade – Mark Noble – head of marketing

“Here at Upgrade we’ve done countless cycle shows and events over the years, and they’re a great chance to connect with joe public and talk about bikes and bike stuff, show them the new product, hear their thoughts and ideas, and – slipping into marketing spiel for a second – engage with the consumers. The Cycle Show brings a wide audience to our brands, and that can only be a good thing. We’ll always have something up our sleeves to unveil at these events. We’ll be bringing our key brands, taking the opportunity to launch new products, and showing our favourite bike products. A London show brings a hustle and bustle that shows elsewhere don’t seem to pull off somehow. It’s that draw of the capital, the location just works – Alexandra Palace is an amazing space for a show like this. We’ll also have competitions with DMR to win products, Lezyne giveaways, and more.”

Eovolt

“Eovolt is a French brand of folding, electric and ultra-practical bikes designed to match the needs of modern city dwellers.

“The 16” Morning is ideal for city life, with its 16-inch wheels, four gears, and lightweight design. Easily combined with other modes of transportation you can even take it into the office, with its compact and easily stored design. The Afternoon is the brand’s most popular model, it features 20-inch wheels, seven gears and a range of up to 50 miles, ideal for both commuting and leisure cycling. Folded up in 10 seconds, making it easy to store in the boot of a car or motorhome. For 2023 the afternoon is now 2.1kg lighter, based on feedback from customers who deemed weight as the most important factor. The Evening is a unique step-through bike with seven gears and easy handling thanks to its curved handlebars, designed for those who require a bike that can be easily stored in a hallway or even a garage due to its folding cockpit and pedals.”

Di Luca

“Di Luca bikes, dedicated to performance racing. All our products are hand-crafted with the latest in technological riding advancements, continuous innovation and development to leverage cyclists worldwide. Collected industry experience with over 30 years of riding career from Danilo Di Luca whose accomplishments have encompassed extreme work and successes tackling major historical routes. From the famous ‘côte’ that characterises the classic routes of the northern Alps, to the legendary climbs of the Giro d’Italia such as Mortirolo and Stelvio. Di Luca’s journey was inspired to design and engineer fully customisable bikes for our customers that reflected the true Italian craftsmanship historically known internationally today.”

Di Luca launches: