Tern Bicycles to exhibit at The Cycle Show in London this weekend

Tern Bicycles has confirmed the brand will be exhibiting at this week’s Cycle Show at Alexandra Palace in London from Friday, April 21, to Sunday April, 23.

Tern demo bikes, the GSD, HSD, Quick Haul and Vektron models, will be on display at the Fully Charged booth in the Outdoor Demo area, and at the Flying Dutchman Bikes stand in the e-cargo bike area of the main hall.

Mark Bickerton and James Parker from Tern Bicycles (UK & IE) will be on hand to assist Fully Charged and Flying Dutchman staff with any questions.

Mark Bickerton, Tern UK representative, said: “Now that the dust is beginning to settle after Moore Large went into administration, bikes, accessories and spares are being dispatched again.

“We look forward to meeting as many of our dealers or interested consumers as possible in person at the show.”

Last month, the urban mobility specialist announced One Generation Ahead (OGA) as its new distribution partner for the UK and Ireland.

OGA said it will continue to work with Tern’s network of independent bicycle dealers, honouring Tern warranty claims and supporting them with spare parts.

The announcement came after Tern’s previous distributor, Moore Large, entered administration in March.

The Derby-based company had worked as a partner with Tern for more than six years, joining forces in February 2017.

Josh Hon, founder of Tern Bicycles, said: “As happy as we are to announce this new partnership with OGA, we’re incredibly sorry to say goodbye to our friends and former partners at Moore Large.

“There were so many great and talented people at Moore Large. But as good as they were, we expect OGA to still be able to improve in important areas, such as stock availability.”

OGA has been a Tern partner since the company’s founding in 2011, and also handles Tern distribution in France, Italy, Finland, and Sweden.