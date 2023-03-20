Tern announces One Generation Ahead as UK and Ireland distributor following Moore Large administration

Urban mobility specialist Tern has announced One Generation Ahead (OGA) as its new distribution partner for the UK and Ireland.

OGA will continue to work with Tern’s network of independent bicycle dealers, honouring Tern warranty claims and supporting them with spare parts.

The distributor is ready to accept orders and has already begun shipping.

The announcement comes one week after Tern’s previous distributor, Moore Large, entered administration.

The Derby-based company had worked as a partner with Tern for more than six years, joining forces in February 2017.

Josh Hon, founder of Tern Bicycles, said: “As happy as we are to announce this new partnership with OGA, we’re incredibly sorry to say goodbye to our friends and former partners at Moore Large.

“There were so many great and talented people at Moore Large. But as

good as they were, we expect OGA to still be able to improve in important areas,

such as stock availability

“I’d add that if you’re in the bike industry and looking for hard-working and talented people to add to your team, you should definitely look at the people leaving Moore Large.”

OGA has been a Tern partner since the company’s founding in 2011, and handles

Tern distribution in France, Italy, Finland, and Sweden.

The distributor is in the process of building a UK-based support staff to handle sales and service, and supply will initially come from OGA’s EU warehouse.

Long-time Tern partner, Mark Bickerton, will help lead the UK team.

Luigi Barbavara, OGA managing director, said: “We’re looking forward to servicing Tern dealers in the UK and Ireland and making this transition smooth and easy,”.

“We’ve already started reaching out to Tern dealers to let them know that we are

here, ready to ship products and provide support for Tern customers.”

For dealer enquiries, email Mark Bickerton at mark.bickerton@ternbicycles.com